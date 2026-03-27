One Linebacker Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have picks all over the three-day event to improve what is already a quality roster.
So, with a focus on the Jaguars' linebacker spot, here are players who make sense for the Jaguars in each of the six rounds they have picks in.
Round 2: Jake Golday, Cincinnati
One of the top linebackers in the draft, it is not hard to see how Jake Golday would fit into the Jaguars' defensive structure. He was deployed in a variety of ways in the Cincinnati defense that resembled what the Jaguars asked out of their own linebackers last season. A former Central Arkansas defensive end, he has the kind of resume under his belt that should appeal to the Jaguars.
Round 3: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
There could be some debate on what position Kyle Louis will exactly play at the next level. A linebacker at Pittsburgh, he has said he models his game after Jabrill Peppers and Nick Emmanwori and his size is closer to them than a traditional linebacker. Still, he creates a ton of turnovers, was a captain, and was a star high school linebacker in New Jersey. Enough said.
Round 4: Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
A New Mexico State transfer, Keyshaun Elliott led the Arizona State defense in tackles in 2025 and seems to check a ton of boxes the Jaguars may be interested in. Elliott has production against the run and as a pass-rusher and has a lot of traits that can be utilized as a blitzer in passing situations, which the Jaguars did with Lloyd last year.
Round 5: Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
Bryce Boettcher has one of the more fascinating backgrounds of any linebacker in this draft class. An outfielder for the Oregon baseball team, Boettcher joined the team as a defensive back before transitioning to linebacker and becoming one of the most productive members of the Oregon defense. Boettcher hits a lot of bullet points for the Jaguars.
Round 6: Jack Kelly, BYU
A Weber State transfer who went on to play a big role in the BYU defense, Jack Kelly has a lot of traits that would fit in an Anthony Campanile defense. The BYU captain thrived as a blitzer from a variety of alignments at BYU and has the versatility to be deployed potentially like a Dennis Gardeck-type player. He also brings special teams value.
Round 7: Red Murdock, Buffalo
We highlighted Red Murdock earlier this week when looking at linebackers who seemed to check the boxes of what James Gladstone has scouted at the position before. He has a ton of experience and recorded nearly 20 forced fumbles as one of the most productive linebackers in the nation. He is, as you would say, intangibly rich.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley