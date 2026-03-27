One Linebacker Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have picks all over the three-day event to improve what is already a quality roster.

So, with a focus on the Jaguars' linebacker spot , here are players who make sense for the Jaguars in each of the six rounds they have picks in.

Round 2: Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top linebackers in the draft, it is not hard to see how Jake Golday would fit into the Jaguars' defensive structure. He was deployed in a variety of ways in the Cincinnati defense that resembled what the Jaguars asked out of their own linebackers last season. A former Central Arkansas defensive end, he has the kind of resume under his belt that should appeal to the Jaguars.

Round 3: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There could be some debate on what position Kyle Louis will exactly play at the next level. A linebacker at Pittsburgh, he has said he models his game after Jabrill Peppers and Nick Emmanwori and his size is closer to them than a traditional linebacker. Still, he creates a ton of turnovers, was a captain, and was a star high school linebacker in New Jersey. Enough said.

Round 4: Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A New Mexico State transfer, Keyshaun Elliott led the Arizona State defense in tackles in 2025 and seems to check a ton of boxes the Jaguars may be interested in. Elliott has production against the run and as a pass-rusher and has a lot of traits that can be utilized as a blitzer in passing situations, which the Jaguars did with Lloyd last year.

Round 5: Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher has one of the more fascinating backgrounds of any linebacker in this draft class. An outfielder for the Oregon baseball team, Boettcher joined the team as a defensive back before transitioning to linebacker and becoming one of the most productive members of the Oregon defense. Boettcher hits a lot of bullet points for the Jaguars.

Round 6: Jack Kelly, BYU

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (LB14) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Weber State transfer who went on to play a big role in the BYU defense, Jack Kelly has a lot of traits that would fit in an Anthony Campanile defense. The BYU captain thrived as a blitzer from a variety of alignments at BYU and has the versatility to be deployed potentially like a Dennis Gardeck-type player. He also brings special teams value.

Round 7: Red Murdock, Buffalo

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock (LB17) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images