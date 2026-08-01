One Jaguars Position Battle Just Took an Interesting Turn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered training camp this week with most starting positions already seemingly secured. There were some exceptions, though, and one interesting potential exception was the right guard spot.

It is the right guard spot that, though three days of training camp, has taken the most interesting turn in camp. The linebacker battle is still raging on between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs and the running back battle has not been realized due to Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s return timeline , both expected outcomes early in camp.

But at right guard, there has been a different story entirely.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64), left, drills on guard Sal Wormley (61) during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Turn at RG

I picked the battle at right guard as the most interesting training camp battle ahead of Day 1's practice on Wednesday, while also logging the prediction that Patrick Mekari would open camp as the starter before Wyatt Milum would end up winning the job and starting in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. But things have played out a bit differently to start camp, and it seems like that could be the new normal at right guard.

Mekari has been limited in practice in terms of team reps through the first three days of camp, and it has been Milum who has instead seen the most snaps at the right guard spot next to Anton Harrison. Milum, the Jaguars' third-round pick a year ago, entered the spring's offseason program 100% healthy after battling injuries as a rookie and he now seems to be taking advantage of the oppurtunity in front of him.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77), left, holds a blocking pad near offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's a great opportunity for Wyatt and for some of those other guys to get more reps with the first group, right. Like, that's just different," Liam Coen said on Friday. "When you get reps and Trevor's talking to you and you're protecting for Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and you're working with the first group, it's definitely a little bit more of a heightened sense of urgency, and I'm pleased with the way Wyatt's responded so far.”

That is not to say that Milum is now the favorite to start at right guard or is gaining a lead at the position. Pads are not even on in camp yet, and Mekari should still be expected back sooner rather than later. Mekari was the Jaguars' big fish in free agency a year ago, though he sustained injuries throughout the season that limited him a year ago. Now, the Jaguars are making sure to work him back into the mix of things the right way, even if that means limited reps.

"I mean, Patrick, we're trying to be smart. It's a long year. It's a long camp. He's a pros pro. He's not going to miss a beat in terms of knowing what he has to do, the scheme, the concepts, all that. I mean, love to get him more, but it's smart. I think it's the right thing to do, and I'm not worried about him," Coen said.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen what this could mean for the right guard spot when it comes to September. Mekari missed a good chunk of training camp last year and Chuma Edoga took plenty of the starting reps at right guard, but Mekari was the starter when the Jaguars took their first snap against the Carolina Panthers. It remains to be seen if that could be the case yet again, though the situations are a good bit different this time.

Edoga was signed last year to provide veteran depth at multiple spots, but he ended up playing fewer than 100 offensive snaps for the Jaguars. In short, it is clear they never really saw him as a starter, and it was a spot that Mekari was never really going to lose. But Milum is in a different spot entering 2026 than Edoga was last season, which makes this week's developments at right guard all the more interesting.

Milum was a top-100 pick in last year's draft and was seen by many draft evaluators as a starting-caliber talent in the NFL. He had college production, experience, versatility, and he has plenty of athletic traits as one of the Jaguars' biggest and most explosive athletes along the offensive line. He has a ton of potential, and that is why the Jaguars invested such an important pick in him a year ago.

Even if all things were equal and Mekari was getting his normal reps, Milum still would have the profile of a player who could challenge him. Now that we are seeing more and more of Milum as a part of the top offense due to the situation, though, we are finally seeing what the Milum era at guard could really look like.