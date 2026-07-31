Good and Not So Good From Day 3 of Jaguars Training Camp: Jakobi Meyer Produces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars put in their biggest day of practice yet during Day 3 of training camp on Friday, with a high emphasis on situational football in the red-zone, on third-downs, and with the Jaguars' version of best-on-best.

The Jaguars' passing offense, led by Trevor Lawrence, started to come alive over the last few practices, but it was not the only big bright spot during Friday's practice. So, what were the true ups and downs of Day 3 of camp? We break it all down for you after witnessing every single snap of practice.

The Good

Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) catches a pass over the shoulder during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We noted some early training camp rust from the Jaguars' passing game, and that included veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Jaguars' veteran leader of the receiver room dropped a pass on each of the first two days of training camp, but he bounced back with a fantastic practice on Friday. We have only seen so many days of Meyers practicing with the Jaguars, but how he looked on Friday is what the expectation should be each time.

Meyers showed great hands in the red-zone during Day 3, hauling in a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence despite plenty of tight coverage from Jabbar Muhammad. He caught every pass thrown his way during the afternoon, and it was easily the best practice he has had with the Jaguars, whether in training camp or during the offseason.

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77), left, holds a blocking pad near offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been quite the week for the battle of the right guard spot. Through three training camp practices, we have only really seen Wyatt Milum take the top reps at right guard as veteran lineman Patrick Mekari is being limited during practice. While it is not ideal timing for Mekari, this could prove to be the chance Milum needed to convince Coen and the Jaguars to let him join the starting unit.

"It's a great opportunity for Wyatt and for some of those other guys to get more reps with the first group, right. Like, that's just different," Liam Coen said on Friday. "When you get reps and Trevor's talking to you and you're protecting for Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and you're working with the first group, it's definitely a little bit more of a heightened sense of urgency, and I'm pleased with the way Wyatt's responded so far.”

Milum is not going to win the right guard job during the first few days of training camp, but he is now starting to at least build a case for himself.

Ruke Orhorhoro

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have been very impressed by the early returns from defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. The Jaguars are not in pads yet so it is hard to exactly put together what a complete picture looks like when it comes to the third-year defensive tackle, but he has been able to consistently flash for the Jaguars' defensive front, especially as a pass-rusher.

With Arik Armstead taking a veteran day on Friday, this meant more chances for Orhorhoro to get important reps in Anthony Campanile's defense. He once again took advantage of the increased reps and managed to generate pressure at a high-clip during team drills. I am interested to see if he can continue this momentum once the pads come on, because the Jaguars badly need him to.

The Not So Good

Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is now been three days through training camp, and there has been very little in terms of a sample size for veteran right guard Patrick Mekari. As we noted, Milum has taken most of the snaps at right guard with the starting offense since camp began, and the Jaguars are clearly taking things slow with introducing Mekari to team drills.

"I mean, Patrick, we're trying to be smart. It's a long year. It's a long camp. He's a pros pro. He's not going to miss a beat in terms of knowing what he has to do, the scheme, the concepts, all that. I mean, love to get him more, but it's smart. I think it's the right thing to do, and I'm not worried about him," Coen said.

Mekari dealt with injuries a year ago and is now in his second camp with the Jaguars still seemingly dealing with them. He has not done anything to lose the right guard job yet, but he is certainly starting to open the door for Milum.

Are They in Pads Yet?

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off toJacksonville Jaguars Running Back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After three practices in short and helmets and an entire offseason donning the same equipment, it is almost time for the Jaguars to get pads. They have one more practice before they can wear pads, which means the first padded day of training camp is scheduled for Monday morning. And frankly, Monday can not come soon enough when it comes to what we really need to see out of these Jaguars.

The two biggest questions most people seem to have about the Jaguars center on their pass-rush and their ground game on offense. Neither question will find many answers until the Jaguars get in pads, and the Jaguars have adjusted the way they approach practice until then as a result. That means that as of right now, it is hard to judge too many aspects of the running game, even if Bhayshul Tuten has been impressive.

"And, and really all three practices so far, in team run, which is always the first period of the day, that's been in a rack of four plays for, you know, 4-1, 4-2, 4-1, 4-2. That's been a three-to-one run to pass, you know? So, we'll continue to do that as the pads come on," Liam Coen said after practice on Friday.

"And then especially when we get to later on, which is true team, which is usually fifty-fifty, like two runs, two passes. We may mix in more three-to-one in some of those periods as well. I've been pleased with it. Obviously, it's very difficult to evaluate, and sometimes you can get into some bad habits when you're not, you know, hitting and blocking with pads on. But I've been pleased with the guys so far.”

The Penalties

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with special teams Heath Farwell during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penalties were an issue at times for the Jaguars a year ago, with the problem especially rearing its head throughout training camp and the start of the regular-season. It does not appear the Jaguars have come close to that kind of penalty issue since, but penalties have popped up at a few different times for the Jaguars at the start of camp, especially so on Friday.

Wide receiver Josh Cameron was hit with a false start on Friday, multiple cornerbacks drew DPI flags, and there was an offsides penalty on the starting defense during end-of-game drills at the end of practice. The penalties have not become a reoccuring theme like they were at this time a year ago, but Friday's practice was the one to feature the most yellow flags yet.