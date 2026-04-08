One Safety Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonvillle Jaguars will have a plethora of options in April, even at positions they are loaded at.

With a safety group that consists of names like Eric Murray, Antonio Hohnson , Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane, the Jaguars don't have a big need at safety. But if the Jaguars do turn to the position, then they will certainly have some names to consider.

Round 2: A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back AJ Haulcy (DB36) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A former three-star recruit, A.J. Haulcy started his career at New Mexico before transferring to Houston for two years. He then spent his senior year as a starter for LSU, recording 88 tackles, three interceptions, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He had 10 interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his college career and has a complete skillset as a safety vs. both the run and the pass.

Round 3: Genesis Smith, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona team captain is one of the most productive safeties in the draft, recording four interceptions, four forced fumbles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 14 pass breakups over the last two seasons as a starter. His run defense may not be what Anthony Campanile normally looks for at safety, but he is a rangy playmaking safety who would mesh well with the current room.

Round 4: Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Jakobe Thomas (DB53) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jakobe Thomas played for three different programs in college, starting out at Middle Tennessee State in 2021 before transferring to Tennessee in 2024. Last year, he went to Miami and finished the year with five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks. He is a real-deal playmaker.

Round 5: Louis Moore, Indiana

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back Louis Moore (DB41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best play-making safeties in this entire draft class, Louis Moore recorded six interceptions last year and certainly seems to fit the bill of intangibly rich. With Antonio Johnson entering a contract year, finding another Day 3 ballhawk to develop behind him would make a good bit of sense entering 2026.

Round 6: Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A transfer from North Dakota State who has a ton of experience and reps under his belt, he recorded eight interceptions for the Bison before starting all 14 games for Texas Tech last year. He was an impact player against the run and also recorded a career-best six pass breakups. He is a strong run defender who could dominate special teams early on.

Round 7: Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (DB43) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A three-year starter at Iowa who looks like he has the potential to be a special teams star thanks to his size, speed, and physical nature. He profiles pretty similarly to Rayuan Lane a year ago, and he could be another option to urilize on special teams while letting him develop as a backup safety over time.