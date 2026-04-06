3 Veterans Who Deserve a Bigger Role With Jaguars In 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars still have a long way to go this offseason to finish the roster-building process, it is clear there are a few current pieces who have already earned bigger roles.

So, which members of Liam Coen's squad should see their roles expanded this season? We take a look at three below.

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Jaguars are getting 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw back on the field after a training camp injury forced him into a redshirt rookie season. But even with that in mind, it stands to reason that Antonio Johnson will see a bigger role on Anthony Campanile's defense With the departure of Andrew Wingard in free agency, though, the Jaguars can afford to give Johnson a large share of the safety rotation.

Johnson, who tied for the team lead last year with five interceptions, played a career-high 60% of the snaps last year. A chunk of those came when the Jaguars dealt with multiple injuries at safety, though, and Johnson should see that role increase this week as he leaned on more as a full-time player than before. The Jaguars have some good options at safety.

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is the Jaguars' clear TE1, and that isn't going to change for years, considering he is due next for a new deal from the franchise. With that said, the Jaguars have quite a few questions along the tight end depth chart behind him that need answering. Quintin Morris could be one of those answers after the Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Morris started last year on the Jaguars' practice squad before earning a role on special teams and, eventually, on the offense. Morris finished the year playing 23% of the snaps on offense, a number that could rise next year, depending on what other moves the Jaguars make.

Danny Striggow

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An undrafted free agent a year ago, Danny Striggow made the roster out of camp and eventually began to see more and more snaps on defense. The defensive line's performance increased as his playing time did, and he finished the year as one of the Jaguars' most important defensive backups.

Considering the Jaguars have yet to be able to fill the pass-rush depth hole on the roster this offseason, Striggow could be in line for an expanded role. He played 22% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps last year, a snap count that should increase a good bit in 2026.