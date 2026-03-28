One Wide Receiver Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a month away from having nearly a dozen picks at their disposal.

When the Jaguars do kick off the 2026 NFL Draft, it stands to reason they have the flexibility to consider every possibility -- even at wide receiver. Here are receiver options who make sense for each round the Jaguars have a selection in.

Round 2: Germie Bernard, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it would not make much sense for the Jaguars to use the No. 56 pick on a wide receiver, Germie Bernard is the receiver I would at least consider if one pass-catcher had to be. I bet the McVay-influenced teams are going to love him thanks to his ability to win from the slot and on the outside, showing the hands and athleticism to be a versatile weapon for a creative play-caller.

Round 3: Skyler Bell, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While Skyler Bell is not a bigger receiver like many of the others on this list, he is an explosive playmaker who can threaten defenses at all three levels of the field. While the Jaguars are clearly looking for a niche role player for one receiver spot, I think a top-100 pick on a dynamic long-term option like Bell would appeal to Liam Coen and James Gladstone.

Round 4: Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of the best big receivers in the draft class is USC's Ja'Kobi Lane. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with arms that are over 32.5 inches long, Lane is a true red-zone threat who can play against press coverage on the outside. Lane did not have the USC passing game flowing through him by any means, but he would be a quality addition to a receiver room that does not have much size outside of Brian Thomas Jr.

Round 5: Josh Cameron, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A big receiver at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Josh Cameron is a unique athlete at the position. He has the physical traits to live on the outside, which is where the Jaguars need the most depth right now. His ability to win jumpballs and act as a reliable target would be reminiscent of what Tim Patrick brought last season.

Round 6: Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich (RB07) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A unique player who played several roles in Navy's offense, Eli Heidenreich likely projects as a special teamer and slot receiver at the next level. He does seem to have some traits with the ball in his hands that would make him an interesting weapon to stash, while the Jaguars also drafted his Navy teammate, Rayuan Lane, last season.

Round 7: Chase Roberts, BYU

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Chase Roberts would certainly not be a surprising late-round add for the Jaguars. The former BYU captain produced for four seasons, has the type of big-bodied frame the Jaguars are looking for at 6-foot-3, and he is an older prospect. His slow 40 and age will likely knock him down some, but he could be valuable as a depth receiver.