Jaguars' Parker Washington Included on Prestigious List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington is coming off the best game of his career, and people are starting to take notice.

As a result of Washington's career day, the Jaguars' third-year receiver earned some high recognition and was named to this week's "Team of the Week" by Pro Football Focus thanks to earning amongst the highest grades of any of the NFL's receivers in Week 16.

Washington's Big Day

Washington recorded six receptions for a career-high 145 yards, including a career-long 63-yard reception, and one touchdown. It marks the second 100-yard game of his career. His touchdown catch marked his fourth of 2025, his single-season career high, and he has broken each of his major career highs in a stellar season for the Jaguars.

Washington has consistently been a key piece for the Jaguars' offense and special teams all season long, and his big game against the Broncos ensured that there is no more ignoring what he brings to the table. Teams can't just focus on Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, because Washington is right there to fire back.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) gets up after a play against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“It's nothing new for me. I've been seeing it, like you said, I've known him for a super long time, so it's nothing new for me. I know that's what Parker can do. Parker is super special. He is a talented player, and he always comes to work and works hard, so he deserves every single bit of it," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said.

Washington figures to be a huge piece of the Jaguars' offensive plan moving forward and is set to be involved at a high clip as the Jaguars close the season out with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. With Washington carrying all of his momentum heading into the final weeks of the season, the Jaguars have as much firepower at their finger tips as they have had in years.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“Personally, that’s where that confidence comes in, knowing the player I can be," Washington said after the win against the Broncos.

"This was a big-time game for us and it just happened to be the week where I feel really good. I felt good Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. As we got to Sunday, I was like, let’s go. I was on phone calls with my trainer. I was with my mom this morning. I’m like, it’s gonna be a big game. I was really excited to make those plays.”

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.