3 Jaguars Who Were Glaring Pro Bowl Snubs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars get snubbed for Pro Bowl honors one way or another in most years, and 2025 is no different.

But which Jaguars were the most glaring omissions from this year's AFC Pro Bowl team? We break down three below.

Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The six edge rushers who made the AFC's Pro Bowl list are Will Anderson Jr., Tuli Tuipulotu, Nik Bonitto, T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Myles Garrett. Garrett is making history and will be Defensive Player of the Year, while Bonitto and Crosby have the sack production. But there is absolutely zero case to be made for Watt to be on the team over Jaguars ' pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen.

Watt has seven sacks, 41 quarterback pressures, and a 9.8% pressure rate. Hines-Allen has seven sacks, 71 pressures, and a 15.0% pressure rate. It is nowhere close between these two and what they have put on the field this year. If Watt's last name was Jones, then Hines-Allen would likely be in the Pro Bowl.

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is a bit surprising to see Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd not earn Pro Bowl consideration. Perhaps because only two linebackers in the entire conference can be selected as opposed to six edge rushers, three cornerbacks, three safeties, and so forth. With that said, there is hardly a case for Roquan Smith to be on the team over Lloyd.

Smith certainly has Lloyd beat on tackle numbers, but Lloyd has him beat everywhere else. Lloyd has five interceptions, and Smith has zero. Lloyd has the same number of tackles for loss despite a significantly smaller tackle total, along with five more quarterback hits and 1.5 more sacks. Lloyd has simply made more plays this season, but Smith has name recognition and gaudy tackle numbers to go along with it,

Trevor Lawrence

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to reporters after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I considered Jaguars kicker Cam Little here, but it is hard to make a case against Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker and the year he has had. With that said, it does feel like the Chargers saw quarterback Justin Herbert earn his nod over Trevor Lawrence based mostly on name recognition and where people had them slotted entering the season.

Their numbers are close, but the Chargers were a playoff team last season so Herbert was going into an easier situation. Lawrence entered a brand-new offense with a team that had just won four games a year ago. Considering Lawrence has been the NFL's best passer over the last month, he deserved more consideration here.

