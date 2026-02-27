Jaguars' Parker Washington Receives Narrow Offseason Snub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a number of players submit breakout efforts in 2025, and wide receiver Parker Washington was near the top of the list.

Even with that in mind, there are still some clear levels that Washington can continue to climb the hit as he receives his first narrow, albeit very real, snub of the offseason.

Washington's Snub

Washington became a true weapon for the Jaguars in 2025, starting the year as a backup before rising the ranks after the Jaguars had a number of injuries. And even though Washington's productive season was more of a second-half effort than a 17-game domination, he was still one of the best players in the NFL last year.

But in a recent list of the top-101 players from the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus, Washington somehow finds himself just on the outside.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Washington’s main contributions in his first couple of seasons came as a return specialist, as he didn’t exactly wow anyone as a receiver. Year 3 was the big breakout year for the former Penn State product, as he set new career highs in both PFF grade (82.6) and receiving grade (85.6). On the season, Washington caught 69 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns and continued to be a dominant returner with two punt return touchdowns," PFF said.

With this in mind, this snub of a player who was among the most important to one of the NFL's best teams kind of underscores how Washington has always been underrated. Jaguars observers have known for years how talented Washington is. They also know that he has been sidelined for most of it because he started his career behind Christian Kirk and then Travis Hunter.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium.

When Washington was given opportunities in the past, he has always impressed. He made big plays in both 2023 and 2024, but he was not given an extended run as a starter until the 2025 season.

Once Washington got it, he was dominant. From Weeks 9 through the Willd Card round (10 games) Washington caught 48 passes for 747 yards and five touchdowns. Over a 17-game average, this would give Washington a full season of 81.6 catches for 1,269.9 yards and 8.5 touchdowns. In short, Washington played like one of the NFL's best receivers when given a starting role.

With Washington set to carry his starting role in the slot back over to the 2026 season, expectations should be for him to land on this list next season.

