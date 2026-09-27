Jaguars-Patriots Week 3 National Predictions Roundup: The Favorites Are Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 3 is an important one in Duval.

The Jaguars are looking to get back on track after a tough Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 1-1. The test this time is a New England Patriots squad that is sure to challenge the Jaguars in a lot of similar ways as to what the Jaguars saw a week ago.

For the Jaguars to leave Week 3 with a win against the Patriots, it will take the kind of game they failed to play last week. So, how many experts believe they will get the job done?

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilbert Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Seth Walder: Patriots

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Zach Berman: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Chad Graff: Patriots

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Steven Louis Goldstein: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

20 of 24 people picked the Jaguars to win this game, making Jacksonville a clear favorite against the defending AFC Champions. Part of that likely has to do with how mildly unimpressive the New England Patriots have looked this season, while part of it has to do with the fact the Jaguars are still seen as a rising team after their tough loss against the Broncos a week ago.

The rub here is that the Jaguars are set to play two undefeated teams in the next two weeks in the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, and that is before the Jaguars play Houston in London. Jacksonville needs a win badly in Week 2, more so because of how intense the schedule is about to get. I would not expect quite as many people to pick the Jaguars in Week 3 against the Bengals with a loss to the Patriots today, though, as much as that matters (or doesn't).

I think the Jaguars and Patriots are an interesting matchup because it seems like each team has some advantages in key areas, while the two squads are fairly similar in others. The Patriots have an interior rush that can get after the Jaguars' offensive line, while the Jaguars have a deeper roster of explosive offensive playmakers who match up well with the Patriots' defense once you take Christian Gonzalez out of the equation.

I think the Jaguars get back to winning on Sunday, but I do think it will be a one-score game that will look dicey at times. The Jaguars failed to pull out that kind of win a week ago against the Broncos, which would make a gritty victory over a tough AFC foe look all the better. I got Jaguars 23, Patriots 16 in what should be a physical early-season clash. The Jaguars need this one.