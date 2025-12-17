How Jaguars Plan to Replace Injured Bhayshul Tuten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt an injury blow this week when they lost rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten to a finger injury. Now, they will need to replace him for at least a few weeks.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the impact of Tuten's injury on the Jaguars' offense and special teams.

Since Tuten plays a large role for the Jaguars both on offense and special teams, losing him to injury for however many games he misses is also a two-sided impact. With that said, it is clear how the Jaguars are set to replace Tuten in both roles.

For the kick returner role, the Jaguars signed veteran running back and kick-returner DeeJay Dallas to a deal on Tuesday to add him to the active roster and the top of the depth chart. While Jaguars head coach Liam Coen did not have past experience with Dallas, several other Jaguars coaches did.

“Yeah, I haven't personally, but a number of guys on our staff have. Shane, Chad [RBs Coach Chad Morton], Spencer Whipple [QBs Coach Spencer Whipple], all had experience with him at one point or another and yeah, that was something that we looked at for the return game," Coen said on Wednesday.

"And also, a veteran that played in football games and knows how to go handle atmospheres like this and I've only heard good things about him, so look forward to getting him onboarded.”

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then, of course, the Jaguars have fellow rookie running back LeQuint Allen Jr. Allen has played a big role for the Jaguars on special teams and as their third-down back, and he will now be elevated to an even larger role on offense with Tuten sidelined.

“Every time he’s got an opportunity with the ball, he's done something with it and obviously hasn't gotten a ton because it's hard to get through all three guys the same amount of carries. And Travis [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] obviously is having a great year," Trevor Lawrence said.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) celebrates a first down pickup during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Bhayshul’s [RB Bhayshul Tuten] has been doing some really good things for us, and LeQuint’s been such a big factor in third down and special teams and all that stuff but I know he is going to be ready for the opportunity. You look at every time he gets the ball how hard he runs and some of the four-minute runs last week and the week before. He's doing a great job, so I know he is going to be prepared, and he's going to take this opportunity, run with it and play well. I have no doubt about that.”

