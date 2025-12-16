3 Observations on Jaguars Adding DeeJay Dallas
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new piece to their roster as they enter a key three-game stretch.
The Jaguars, who sit at 10-4 entering Week 16, signed veteran running back DeeJay Dallas on Tuesday following a finger injury to rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten. So, what do we make of the move?
Why Move Makes Perfect Sense
The Jaguars were facing a two-fold loss when Tuten went down with injury. He has been an explosive piece of the offense both as a rusher and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, while his ability as a kick returner has set the Jaguars up with great field position several times this season. And it is there where Dallas should be able to help the Jaguars the most.
Dallas makes sense as a No. 3 running back, but even more so as a kick returner. The Jaguars have utilized running backs at kick returner all season long, and Dallas is a natural ft after 87 career kick returns. He scored a touchdown last season as a kick returner and averaged roughly 425 kick return yards per season in his career.
LeQuint Allen, Step Right Up
Another reason this signing makes sense is because the Jaguars didn't need to find anyone to fill the No. 2 role. Dallas is a perfectly sound addition as a third running back, and the Jaguars were able to make such a move because of the depth that rookie running back LeQuint Allen gives them on offense and special teams.
Allen has made big plays for the Jaguars week in and week out, whether in the return game, as a blocker, and out of the backfield. Allen has earned a larger role and the Jaguars have not been afraid to lean on him before, so there is no reason to think they will hesistate to now.
The Good News
The good news for the Jaguars is that Tuten is not reported to be set to miss playoff time. The Jaguars are in a key final three-game stretch due to how tight the AFC South is, and missing Tuten in big games like Week 16 against the Broncos is an obvious loss. Getting Tuten back next month, though, should serve as a major boost.
The Jaguars are built to weather this injury, just like they have at so many other positions throughout the course of their successful 2025 season so far.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley