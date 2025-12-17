How Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Plan to Combat Mile High Crowd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence knows what the stakes are this week for the Jacksonville Jaguars; largely because the stakes have been the same for a few weeks now.

The Jaguars are set to enter hostile territory in Week 16 when Lawrence and company travel to face the Denver Broncos and a hostile Mile High Stadium crowd. On Wednesday, Lawrence discussed the challenge the Jaguars' offense will face in terms of their operation.

The Jaguars are 4-2 on the road this season, but it is tough to imagine there is an atmosphere they have played in this year that is as tough as Denver. Yes, the road game against the Texans was against an AFC South rival crowd. The San Francisco 49ers are no walk in the park either.

But the Broncos' crowd has seen their team go on the NFL's hottest run and become the No. 1 seed in the AFC, meaning Lawrence won't have to just worry about the Broncos' pass-rush or secondary on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is interviewed by CBS Sports’ Tiffany Blackmon after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah obviously, seems like we’ve played a lot of road games. We just had two back-to-back at home, but just part of the operation that you get used to dealing with, especially this point in the year, it's going to be loud, it's going to be a great environment there," Lawrence said.

"Just have to communicate clearly and obviously we're going to be in the silent and we’ve got to manage that and get in and out of the huddle, so we have time to operate and communicate. But yeah, I’ve got no doubt it's going to be loud, so we're going to have to be really on point with our communication and nonverbal communication to make sure we're on the same page.”

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos fan holds a sign during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense will know what to expect, and they will know that they will have to prepare for the crowd noise all week long.

But this isn't the first big game the Jaguars have played this season, and it won't be the last.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton stands on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Yeah, it's a big game. I feel like every—last week was a big game. Colts was a big game and this one's no different. It's a big game for us, and at this point in this season with where we're at, when you've put yourself in position like we have and obviously like the Broncos have, and like a bunch of teams in the AFC have, every game is huge at the end of the year which is where you want to be," Lawrence said.

"So, I think there's no secret about how important it is, but it's still just a game and you’ve got to prepare the same way. You can't put too much pressure on it. You’ve just got to go out there and play.”

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fans cheer prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

