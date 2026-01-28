Potential Runner-Up For Jaguars' Run Game Coordinator Role Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There has certainly been a theme to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason to this point.

The Jaguars have had an eventful offseason thus far, unofficially hiring a new offensive assistant (Brian Picucci) and defensive assistant (Mathieu Araujo) to Liam Coen's staff, while also retaining offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. In many ways, the staff seems like an even closer vision to Coen's original vision than the staff we saw in 2025.

According to one report, Picucci's hiring to the team's run game coord role came only after the Jaguars held at least one other interview for the position, giving insight into the kind of coaches Coen has been in contact with this offseason.

Runner-Up

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported the Jaguars interviewed Buffalo Bills' assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund for the run game coordinator role as well, with the role of course eventually going to Picucci.

The #Jaguars requested and interviewed Austin Gund from the #Bills for their run game coordinator position, per source.



That job ultimately went to Brian Picucci, who has a long history with HC Liam Coen. Gund is expected to be a candidate for other openings, including OL coach… pic.twitter.com/3Wy4TCJKuO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 27, 2026

Gund has been with the Bills for the last three seasons under top offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. Considering Kromer and Coen were coworkers with the Los Angeles Rams for three years, Gund has a logical connection to Coen.

Coen has seemingly been aggressive to add to the Jaguars' staff this offseason on the heels of the team's 13-4 season in 2025. The Jaguars moved on from Ron Milus on the defensive side and added Mathieu Araujo from the Miami Dolphins, while Gund and Picucci were seemingly interviewed to replace former assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist Keli' Kekuewa after he got the offensive line coach role at Stanford a few weeks ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were high on the coaching and development of their offensive line a year ago. Now, it is clear they are hoping to take it to another level in 2026.

“Yeah, I think Shaun [OL Coach Shaun Sarrett], Keli’i [Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist Keli’i Kekuewa] and Trevor [Offensive Assistant Trevor Mendelson] have done a great job of getting everybody prepared," Coen said earlier this month. "You really look back to the spring, minicamps, OTAs, training camps of making sure that we rotated guys in at different positions. That's something that I've always believed in personally. Thought we did a good job when I was in L.A. doing the same thing of at minicamp, training camp, throwing guys in different positions.

"It's the more you can do in this league. The more you can do as a coach and as a player is always something that's valued. Availability in this league is such a huge deal and flexibility, and I think our coaching staff, as you mentioned, has done a great job of keeping that group extremely tight knit, even with shuffling around and guys being a little uncomfortable at times. But it's a selfless position and ultimately we go as they go.”

