Predicting the 2026 Jaguars' MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of the 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, and hopes are as high for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they have been in quite some time.

With the Jaguars kicking off Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium in just seven days, here is our guess on how the next 18 weeks play out in the form of predicting team superlatives: MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year, and more.

MVP: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There could be no other answer here. Trevor Lawrence is one of the top players on the roster, and the way he ended last year made it clear that he is ready to take his next step towards the top tier of quarterbacks. I think the light came on for Lawrence in such a way last season that he is not going to take a step back now that he has even more time in the system and even better weapons around him.

Josh Hines-Allen is worth consideration here as well, but it is Lawrence who will ultimately point the Jaguars in the direction that they need to go for the season to come. If Lawrences plays like an MVP like he did last season, he could potentially take the Jaguars further than they have ever quite been before.

Offensive Player of the Year: Parker Washington

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Parker Washington is going to finish the season as the Jaguars' leader in a variety of pass-catching stats, namely catches. There are simply too many things working in his favor from his role, the types of matchups he will draw, his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence, and the way he ended the 2026 season.

Brenton Strange, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers all have their own arguments to make here -- as does Anton Harrison. But ultimately I think we are going to leave this season considering Washington the top pass-catcher and overall skill player on the entire roster, which is saying quite a bit.

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) walks off the field after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I could see this one going a few different ways, but I still come back to Josh Hines-Allen. I believe Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Antonio Johnson will be considered the clear top-three players on the unit by season's end, but I have Hines-Allen getting the nod due to the impact he is able to make against both the run and the pass.

Hines-Allen is not only one of the best run-defending defensive ends in the NFL, but he has the type of skill-set that cna completely put a team's pass-rush on his back. I think Walker will make his own signifcant pass-rush impact this season, but Hines-Allen has been there and done that enough times for me to believe he can do so again.

Rookie of the Year: Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), right, drills on offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only rookie who is currently slotted to start for the Jaguars in Week 1, Emmanuel Pregnon's place at left guard is going to be hard to ignore. He has the power and explosiveness to genuinely help reset the Jaguars' ground game, and the only other rookie who will likely get enough time on the field to really push him would be second-round tight end Nate Boerkircher.

If Pregnon is able to start 17 games, or most of the season, with positive results at left guard, he should be able to run away with this one. There should be some ups and downs expected along the way, but he has exciting talent and is set to be arguably the most interesting player to watch along the Jaguars' offensive line entering the first week of the season.

Comeback Player of the Year: Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I mean, there really is no other option when it comes to this category. We will be seeing guys like Cole Van Lanen, Jourdan Lewis and Patrick Mekari also return from injury, while Caleb Ransaw will essentially be a rookie after missing his entire rookie season. With that in mind , Travis Hunter is the only real possible answer here, and that is completely independent of which side of the ball he spends most of his time on.

Hunter is expected to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback in Week 1 and beyond, starting opposite Montaric Brown and in addition to other top cornerbacks on the roster like Jarrian Jones and Lewis. If he can finish the year as a legit shutdown cornerback option while also giving the Jaguars a few hundred yards and a few touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, then this will seem like a complete win in 6 months.