Jaguars' Prowler Uniforms Announcement Could Hint at One Fan-Favorite Combo's Return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to don the Prowler Throwbacks this Sunday against the New England Patriots, and there could be another fan-favorite on the way.

The Jaguars will wear their throwback uniforms for the first time this season w hen they host the Patriots in Week 3, and the team also made an announcement for the Prowlers' next appearance on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. But the announcement of two games with the Prowlers could mean the potential return of a combo not worn the past two seasons: the all-black uniforms.

Uniform Hints?

The NFL allows teams to wear alternate jerseys up to four times a season, and the Jaguars now have two accounted for: the Week 3 home game against the Patriots, Week 14 against the Steelers. The Jaguars also have their Nike Rivalries jerseys they will wear on Nov. 1 in a home battle with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, but these do not count toward that total.

That leaves two games unaccounted for. With four chances to wear alternate uniforms, perhaps the Jaguars want to give themselves the option to wear the Prowlers a third and fourth time later in the season. Or perhaps the Jaguars could bring back the all-black uniforms that have been popular amongst the fan base for generations.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars last wore their all-black uniforms in 2023: once in a Week 4 London win over the Atlanta Falcons, and again on Monday Night Football in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 that same season.

The Jaguars have not worn black jerseys and pants in the 39 regular-season games since, though they did wear their Prowlers all four times last season. Considering the Jaguars wore the Prowlers as many times as allowed a year ago, it only makes sense for the Jaguars to do so again in 2026 unless they have other plans.

Some of the most memorable games and moments in Jaguars' history have come in their all-black uniform combination, and perhaps there is an outside chance we see it return at some point before the 2026 season ends.

First we will see the Jaguars in the Prowlers and their rivalries' uniforms, however, which means we will likely have to play the waiting game to see exactly how they decide to schedule their uniform combinations. It is worth noting the Jaguars went 4-0 in the Prowlers a year ago, with three wins against the AFC South and a Monday Night Win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and they will want to continue that streak against the Patriots.