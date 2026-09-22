How Jaguars Can Handle Week 2 Defeat Thanks to Some AFC South Help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Through the first two weeks of the season, the AFC South has certainly taken some hits.

That is why even in the wake of the Jaguars' disappointing Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos , there is reason for the Jaguars to realize they can quickly bounce back. No matter how tough of a loss Week 2 was, the Jaguars are getting plenty of help from the rest of the AFC South.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC South Help

While the Jaguars dropped their Week 2 contest to the Broncos after blowing a 13-3 lead, they weren't the only AFC South team to suffer a setback. Instead, the division went 0-4 after close losses by the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts and a Houston Texans loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, the Jaguars' Week 1 blowout win against the Cleveland Browns is the only win in the AFC South through the first two weeks, with the division having a combined record of 1-7.

Entering Week 3, the Jaguars will clearly need to get back on track against the New England Patriots at home. But since the Colts and Texans play each other, there will be at least one 0-3 team in the AFC South and one 1-2 team. A win against the Patriots could give the Jaguars a potential two-game lead on the Texans if they drop Week 4 against the Colts, which would be a significant lead through just three weeks in the season.

It isn't just short-term losses from the AFC South that could be boosting the Jaguars, either. Getting a one-game lead on the rest of the AFC South means little right now, but there is not much optimism right now for any of the opposing AFC South teams.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans look a lot like the Robert Saleh-era New York Jets, and even a few gifts from the Philadelphia Eagles could not help them steal a win. They are the only one of the Jaguars' three AFC South rivals who have yet to be dealt a severe injury blow, at least.

The Texans were without star wide receiver Nico Collins against the Bengals, and it showed in their passing game. Tight end Dalton Schultz got an eye-popping 14 targets, while the Texans' top three receivers combined for eight catches for 107 yards on 21 targets. The Texans' receiver room behind Collins is arguably one of the worst in the NFL, and it looked like it against the Bengals. The more time Collins misses, the worse off the Texans are.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there is the Indianapolis Colts, who have a defense that can not stop allowing touchdowns and have just lost Alec Pierce for an undetermined amount of time. The Colts' 0-2 start might be the most worrying of any of the AFC South squads, and they could be heading for changes at head coach and general manager with more losses.

The Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Broncos is one that should not have happened. But thanks to the rest of the AFC South, the Jaguars should be able to shoulder this one and move on.c

"I think we kind of talked about it all day today, it starts in practice. You have to practice like what's going to happen in the game, so if you are lackadaisical in practice, you're going to get lackadaisical with the details in the game," Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones said Monday. "I think that it was good for this to happen. Now we got to hone in on us. It's all about us, and if we execute and commit to our play style and things we do, it's going to be hard to beat us. I think it was good we had a wake-up call like this.”