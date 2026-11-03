Jaguars-Ravens Injury Report: Bhayshul Tuten's Injury Could Mean Larger Role For 1 Veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but there is one name that jumps off the page.

Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten did not practice Tuesday as the result of an ankle/foot injury. Tuten was also listed as a non-participant in the walkthrough on the practice field Monday, with that day's injury report being just an estimate.

With Tuten's status seemingly up in the air ahead of the Week 9 clash with the Ravens, the Jaguars might have to pivot and turn to one player to step up in his potential abscence: veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) finds a hole in the fourth quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 42-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez Stepping Up

Rodriguez himself was limited in Tuesday's practice with a hand injury, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he would be the expected bell cow of the offense if Tuten can't play. Tuten has played a massive role in the offense through the first seven games, getting more carries than Rodriguez in every game but one (Week 6).

But with Tuten banged up on a short week, the Jaguars may hesitate to fully deploy their rising star. Tuten is fresh off the best game of his career, but the Jaguars need him much more down the stretch than they should need him to beat a 4-4 Ravens team on Thursday Night Football considering they are down to their third-string quarterback.

Rodriguez has quietly been one of the most efficient running backs in football over the first half of the season. According to NextGenStats, he ranks No. 3 among all running backs in EPA/attempt and No. 5 in success rate. Part of this is likely due to the fact that he is the Jaguars' short-yardage back, thus giving him shorter downs and distances to get a first down, but he has always been an efficient runner. The Jaguars are simply the ones benefitting from, it now.

Rodriguez has 45 carries for 209 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns this season, scoring two rushing touchdowns from 20+ yards out. This included a 28-yard touchdown in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, with Rodriguez and Tuten each taking a step forward in giving the Jaguars the explosive rushing game they have been looking for.

“It's there. I mean, just watch the film, like, it's there. There's been plenty of times where me and Bhayshul [Tuten] have talked, and we're like, man, if we just slowed down a little bit or had a bit more patience, or if we would have read it out all the way through the guy and not just reading our first read, but our second read, man, we'll have so many explosives," Rodriguez said about the explosive runs during the bye week.

"And we talked about it today. There are so many yards that we left out there in this past game. It's over, we can't get them back, but the only thing we can do is learn from it and move on.”

Rodriguez found those missing yards against the Colts. If they are without Tuten on Thursday night, they will need him to find a lot more.

The rest of the Jaguars injury report for Tuesday had the following players listed as limited:

LG Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle)

LB Branson Combs (shoulder)

DB Antonio Johnson (ankle)

CB Jarrian Jones (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle)

DE Travon Walker (ribs)