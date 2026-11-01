6 Winners, 3 Losers From Jaguars' Domination of Colts: Brian Thomas Jr's Response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after that one.

The Jaguars are 5-2 and fresh off one of the most dominant wins of the Liam Coen era , a 42-7 manhandling of the Indianapolis Colts that saw the starters only have to play three quarters. So, who are the biggest winners and losers from the big win? We break it down below.

Winners

Trevor Lawrence

We said coming into the game that Trevor Lawrence was due for an MVP-level performance, and that is exactly what he put together on Sunday. Lawrence went 10-of-14 for 210 yards and three touchdown passes, giving him a passer rating of 153.3. Lawrence had one of the most efficient quarterback outings of the last plus-decade with his performance, and he is just looking more and more like an MVP candidate with each performance.

Efficency at its best 👌



Trevor Lawrence is the first QB with 3 Pass TDs on fewer than 15 pass attempts since Carson Palmer on Oct. 11, 2015. He finished the day going 10/14, 210 yards with 3 TDs. pic.twitter.com/Qn2jWxsUQF — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 1, 2026

Lawrence has been able to put together some of the best performances of his career over the course of the season, and there is a good argument to make that there is no better quarterback playing football right now than Lawrence. He didn't need to try very hard against the Colts, and it hardly even mattered.

Bhayshul Tuten

Bhayshul Tuten has made himself the clear RB1 over the course of his second season, and he was able to establish himself once more with the best game of his career on Sunday with 16 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 55 yards and another touchdown. Tuten became the first Jaguars running back to rush for 100 yards and record 50+ receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown on the ground and through the air. He did something Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew never did, which says it all. Consider letting Travis Etienne walk a genius move from James Gladstone.

"Yeah, it was awesome. I thought Tuten played really well, was seeing it. Thought he was a little bit more patient this game, was running through contact, obviously, was explosive in the pass game as well, which was nice to see in the screens," Liam Coen said after the game.

Branson Combs

What a game from Branson Combs. The Jaguars' second-year linebacker had his first-career interception, several big tackles on special teams, and nearly had a second interception. Combs had a terrific training camp for the Jaguars and turned in the best perofrmance of his career on Sunday, all while rebounding from some lesser performances earlier in the season, such as Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

"I mean, there's some plays I'd like to get back throughout the year, especially early in the year, and just going through it every week, repping it, continuing to get better, continuing to be more confident in what I'm doing," Combs said after the game.

Rayuan Lane

How many Jaguars have made bigger plays in spots than Rayuan Lane this season? For the secod time in eight games, Lane came off the bench due to injuries at safety and made a giant play. It was his game-winning tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals last time and then his 92-yard pick-six of Daniel Jones in the blowout win on Sunday. Lane has stepped up for the Jaguars in a big way throughout the season, and Sunday was the best example yet.

"Rayuan with the huge interception. That kind of really broke the game open. It was a massive play to stay focused throughout the tip and be able to control that ball and take it to the house," Liam Coen said after the game. "He's made a number of those plays, right? Big plays for us this year. And we need it, right? We need some guys to step up today. Had some guys get nicked up, and when you have second-year players that have been primarily special teams contributors step up and make plays for you on defense, that's huge."

Brian Thomas Jr.

That was a very nice moment for Brian Thomas Jr., who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks. Thomas was only targeted twice in the low-volume passing day, but he turned one of those into a 12-yard red-zone touchdown after the Jaguars faced 3rd-and-12. It was a nice catch in the middle of the field, the area he has struggled in, and it led to a very loud "BTJ" chant from the home crowd and an emotional spike of the ball from Thomas. That was a very nice response to some real adversity.

Nate Boerkircher

The Jaguars' rookie tight end just keeps making plays when his number is called. Boerkircher said after the game that he feels like the game has slowed down for him, and it has shown with two touchdown catches in his last two games. Boerkircher's 31-yard touchdown in the first-half was designed just for him and it was the biggest play he has made as a rookie, all while still doing a lot of good things in the running game. His stock keeps rising.

Losers

Cole Van Lanen

If there is one area of the Jaguars' offense that didn't shine on Sunday, it was some of the pass protection. Trevor Lawrence was sacked three times and pressured quite a bit more, and right tackle Cole Van Lanen was guilty on the worst of those sacks. Van Lanen has had an up-and-down season thus far, which is not ideal for a Jaguars team that already lost left tackle Anton Harrison to a season-ending injury.

Jaguars' Run Defense's Future

The Jaguars' run defense had an elite game, but they did lose Davon Hamilton in the first half to a non-contact injury that saw him get carted off. Hamilton is the key to the Jaguars' run defense, and losing him for an extended period of time could really hurt this tea,.

"Yeah, extremely difficult. There's not many better humans, better competitors, team guys. You should have saw D-Ham this week in practice. His leadership and defensive line, individual periods this week," Coen said. "Just the human, the competitor. I can't say enough about him. When he's out there laying down and he's reassuring me. That's who he is. He's reassuring me, and has a smile on his face, actually. He trusts God. He trusts himself. He trusts life. He's just one of those types of people. Tough to see that, obviously. Really tough. So have to evaluate what it truly is."

Jourdan Lewis

We will see if the film says anything differently, but for now it looks like Jourdan Lewis was on the wrong end of the lone touchdown the Jaguars allowed. He has allowed three touchdowns in the red-zone this season, making him the only defensive back who is struggling to contain big plays in that end of the field.