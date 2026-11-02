Jaguars-Colts Game Balls: Bhayshul Tuten Has Forced Us Into Asking New Questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling.

The Jaguars took care of their rival Indianapolis Colts with a 42-7 blowout at EverBank Stadium that, honestly, didn't even feel that close. It was the third home game in a row in which the Jaguars have been so dominant that their starters have sat by the fourth quarter, which might happen in the SEC but simply just doesn't happen at the NFL level.

Under head coach Liam Coen, Jacksonville has outscored AFC opponents 319-113 at home and have won nine consecutive games against the AFC in Jacksonville, including a 4-0 record against the AFC South. Today’s +35 margin of victory was Jacksonville’s largest since Week 15 of 2017 (+38). In short ... the Jaguars are kicking but and taking names under Coen, and Sunday was the first of several steps toward a critical late-season run.

So, who were the Jaguars' best players on each side of the ball during the win? We break it down below.

Offense: Bhayshul Tuten

Toot toot, and all aboard. The Bhayshul Tuten hype train took off several weeks ago, but don't worry because it is full-steam ahead and is bound to do a second lap after Sunday's win. Tuten had the best game of his young NFL career on Sunday, proving the Jaguars very right once again when it comes to their bold offseason deicison to let Travis Etienne walk in free agency. Tuten was one of the best players on the entire field on Sunday.

Bhayshul Tuten had a breakout performance, racking up 159 total yards and 2 touchdowns against the Colts.



16 CAR, 104 RUSH YDS, 1 RUSH TD, 2 REC, 55 REC YDS, 1 REC TD



Jacksonville improves to 5-2 and is in a great position to host a playoff game. https://t.co/2K6VxSU40N pic.twitter.com/22Y0n0IRa5 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026

Tuten ran for a career-high 104 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, giving him his first 100-yard game in his career. His 159 scrimmage yards today are the most by a Jaguar since Week 5 of 2023, and Tuten is the first Jaguar to score on rushing and receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the same game in the regular season.

This means there are new questions to ask about Tuten. The question is no longer whether he can replace Etienne, because that has clearly been answered. The question now is just how many running backs are playing better than Tuten in 2026. Tuten has been efficient, consistent, and has won in multiple ways throughout the season. We are seeing a star being born.

Defense: Rayuan Lane

What an eventful year it has been for second-year safety Rayuan Lane. He entered the year as a backup on defense and a core special teamer, but the Jaguars have had to call his number on defense a few times due to injuries. In Week 4, it resulted in him making the game-winning tackle on fourth-down against the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, it was him stepping in when starting safety Eric Murray went down with an elbow injury on the opening kickoff.

Lane was simply in the right place at the right time once again, taking a tipped pass from failed first-rounder Tyler Warren's hands and returning it 92 yards for a touchdown. On top of that massive play, Lane recorded three tackles, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hit. He was all over the field in a game in which the Jaguars badly needed him to be ready to make an impact.

Rayuan Lane III reached a top speed of 21.83 mph on a 92-yard pick six of Daniel Jones, the fourth-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season.#INDvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nZLh1meRgI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2026

"I mean, it’s really cool and I think it just enforces the next-man-up mentality. Obviously on the first play of the game or something, we had somebody go down so just being able to step up and be able to make the plays and help my team out," Lane said in the locker room after the game.

Special Teams: Branson Combs

Branson Combs also recorded an interception in a breakout performance, but it was his work on special teams that gets Combs a game ball. Combs was all over the place when it came to kickoff coverage, laying out several Colts blockers and returners in the process. The Jaguars didn't need their special teams units to do all that much on Sunday, but Combs was a big exception.

"I mean, that's something we talked about actually over the bye. It's just going after people, and I felt like I did that today," Combs said after the game.

"I take pride in special teams. Even coming in the league, that's kind of how I knew I could kind of find my way, and then earn more reps as I as I went. But yeah, I take pride in that. I expect myself to go down and make a play every time I'm out there. And you know, some a couple of them were able to fall back to me, and I was able to make a play."