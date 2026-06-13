Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.: Key Free-Agent Kicks Off Top-15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are now in the top-15, and another new face is making his debut.

Taking the No. 15 spot in our list of the 25-most important Jaguars is new running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who figures to play an important role early on in Liam Coen's offense.

Why Chris Rodriguez Jr. is So Important

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' lacked a true ground-and-pound rushing attack a year ago, and they have made it clear they wanted to get more physical when it came to developing that part of the offense. Rodriguez certainly gives the Jaguars a player who can do that, with the former Washington Commanders running back thriving on interior runs in recent years.

After the departure of Travis Etienne Jr., t he Jaguars will need a running back who can command a healthy dose of carries, and Rodriguez Jr. figures to be exactly that.

"Then you talk about the contact balance and his ability to find efficient runs sometimes in dirty looks and looks that might not be blocked as cleanly as possible," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said last month during OTAs.

"So, he gives you an element of the run game that might not always be 80-yard runs, but when you look at it, how often are 80-yard runs really showing up in the NFL nowadays? Pretty few and far between, but what he does give you is the opportunity to still get explosive runs and then be efficient on the runs that might not always be perfectly blocked.”

Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s Strengths and Weaknesses

May 12, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) participates in drills during Commanders rookie minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rodriguez is simply downright efficient as a ball-carrier. He has finished with high marks across the board in his NFL career in terms of yards per carry, rushing yards over expectation, and yards after contact. Even with the biggest rushing share of his career in 2025, he maintained these strong numbers. He is an expert at getting downhill and breaking tackles, and he should help the Jaguars build a physical running game they lacked a year ago.

If there is a part of Rodriguez's game that is a bit underdeveloped at this point, it is in the passing game. He will have to prove to be a viable pass-catcher or pass-blocker to stay on the field in all situations, which will be critical on a Jaguars' offense that threw the ball at a high level during OTAs and minicamp.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This is one area the Jaguars actually seem like they would be OK in if it came to it. The Jaguars' running back room is one of the deepest position groups on the entire roster with second-year running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., while the rest of the room is rounded out by veterans like DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah and impressive undrafted free agent running back J'Mari Taylor.

It remains to be seen exactly how the running game will be divided between Rodriguez and Tuten, but it is fair to assume Tuten would simply take on the lion's share of the work in the running game if Rodriguez was ever injured. This would lead to a role for the Jaguars' fourth running back, though, which is why it is key to see who wins the Dallas vs. Abdullah vs. Taylor battle.

Why We Ranked Chris Rodriguez Jr. Here

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will need a lot of things to go right to ensure their running game takes the proper step forward, and the Rodriguez evaluation is one of them. It does not seem to be a big deal (at all) that he has missed the offseason program, and Liam Coen expects him back by training camp. When that happens, I think we will see him with a healthy role in the offense as the running game's hammer.

Does that mean is the No. 1 running back? His place on this list might be part of the answer, but there is no denying that the Jaguars went after him for a reason in March. If the running game improves in 2026, Rodriguez will have to be a big reason why.