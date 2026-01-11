Still Doubted, Jaguars Here to Prove Doubters Wrong vs. Bills

No one thinks much of a small-market team like the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some will view such teams at the bottom of the NFL's barrel, thrown out for the massive markets that are Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas.

However, one season after going 4-13 and making the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Jaguars have made a remarkable and historic turnaround that is catching everyone's eye with a 13-4 record, winners of their last eight games and nine of their last 10, and will host one of the league's most popular powerhouses of the decade, the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, the noob faces the veteran, looking to "shock the world" against a team that has been one of the most dominant outside of Kansas City in the last several years. For the Jaguars and first-year head coach Liam Coen, this is the most important game of the franchise's history.

Jaguars want to prove the doubters wrong

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

This season is why the Jaguars brought in Coen. The Coach of the Year candidate has engineered a roster, and its franchise quarterback into a group that has been one of the best and hottest teams in the sport since early November, showcasing time and time again that they are ready for the moment in the postseason.

"We're in the dance now, we're in the tournament, so we’ve got to go 1-0 each week, but taking it week in, week out," Coen said. " I think that our players have done a nice job of rising to the level of competition and playing well in important games."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

However, they have a challenge of facing an experienced Bills team and their reigning league MVP quarterback, Josh Allen. These are some of the darlings for national pundits who are nonbelievers in what Jacksonville is capable of. Allen is a future Hall of Fame quarterback and his ability alone could send Buffalo to the next round.

However, these Jaguars are not the "same old Jaguars" that have blown leads and fallen short when it matters most. This team has shown to rise to the occasion, play with incredible run defense to force opposing offenses to play one-dimensional, and, when it's going, the run game shines to match the passing attack that has flourished with signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sunday is a chance to prove many doubters wrong, to go 1-0 with all of the records reset. The rest of the season doesn't matter, and it is time for the Jaguars to prove once more they belong in the conversation to hoist a championship trophy next month. This small market team might be becoming the big fish joining to big pond.

