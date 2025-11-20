Jaguars Reveal Why They Signed Juan Thornhill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added veteran safety Juan Thornhill to their practice squad this week, and it is not hard to see why.
Thornhill has appeared in nearly 100 games, made 75 starts and won two Super Bowl rings during his seven-year career. He has played for Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin and learned from Jim Schwartz. In short, he has exactly the kind of resume the young Jaguars' safety room can thrive alongside.
Thornhill Addition
The Jaguars have had quite a few moving pieces at safety this season. Eric Murray has missed the last three games with injury, leading to third-year safety Antonio Johnson being moved into a starting role and increased reps for rookie safety Rayuan Lane. The Jaguars also lost Caleb Ransaw to a season-ending injury in training camp and released Darnell Savage in Week 3.
While he is, for now, a part of the practice squad, there seems to be a real scenario where Thornhill can help become a stabilizing force in the Jaguars' defensive back room.
"A guy that's seen a lot of football has been on winning teams for sustained success. I know he is excited about being here and getting an opportunity to come earn some playing time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"Just gives that room, obviously with Eric [S Eric Murray] out and Dewey’s [S Andrew Wingard] a vet and been there and Antonio [S Antonio Johnson], I think he's just getting better each week, so it's just a another guy in there that can ultimately go in. Hopefully learn a game playing quickly enough and get into the system and also be able to help the younger guys just, hey, anticipation with anything, down and distance, situational football, all those things help when you get a veteran like that in the room.”
For Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the addition of Thornhill gives him another depth piece to work with at a position of need -- and one that has little guesswork associated with him.
“He's great, man. He’s been awesome," he said. "And obviously anytime you get a guy with a veteran presence and has played a bunch of reps, played a ton of plays in this league, it’s really a good feeling to know you got a guy back there that's got a lot of experience and he's been through a lot of stuff in different systems across the league, so I'm excited to have him here.”
