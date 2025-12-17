Trevor Lawrence Earns Massive Honor After Career-Best Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The honors and recognition keep rolling in for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15 after the Jaguars and Lawrence dominated the New York Jets in a 48-20 blowout that saw Lawrence score a career-high six touchdowns.

Lawrence's Big Honor

This marks his fourth Player of the Week honor of Lawrence's career. He won the award twice in 2022 (Week 3 and Week 14) and once in 2023 (Week 11). The Jaguars have seen Lawrence surge in recent weeks, and it culminated with the most productive game of his career against the Jets.

Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 330 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The former first overall selection became the only player in NFL history with five or more passing TDs, one or more rushing TDs, and at least 50 rushing yards in a single game.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence (92) also moved into third place in franchise history in passing touchdowns, ahead of QB David Garrard (89). His 136.7 passer rating set a new single-game career high. In Week 15, Lawrence led the AFC in passing yards (330), passing touchdowns (5) and total touchdowns (6).

Simply put, Lawrence is playing the best football of his career right now and is putting highlight throws on tape week in and week out for a red-hot Jaguars offense. He had a similar run in 2022, but this one might already top that year.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes a snap in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, there's been times where I’ve felt that way and but definitely this is as confident as I've felt," Lawrence said after the win over the Jets on Sunday.

"Just the feeling in our locker room and our team and our offense. It's been fun. So we have to continue to build on that and can't get complacent. There's still a lot more ahead of us. Some big games are coming up, so we have to continue to push and get better. There are still things we need to clean up, but it's been a lot of fun. I feel great, feel confident. I think our whole offense feels this way.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence will get perhaps his biggest test of the season in Week 16 as the Jaguars travel west to take on the AFC No. 1 seed Denver Broncos. With another big performance, Lawrence just may solidify himself as a top quarterback going into the playoffs.

