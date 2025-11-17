Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Reacts to Record-Breaking Game vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen spoke to the local media after the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and we were there for it all.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
To watch his comments, view below.
Josh, what does it mean to you to get the record but get it in a win in such a team win all the way around, in such a blowout fashion?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: It felt great. I think our energy was up all game from the beginning, from the first play of defense getting intention fall grounding. I wish they could call those as sacks, but to affect the game and then first, second, third down, just getting off the field, our energy was high. Special teams, Yasir (LB Yasir Abdullah) had a heck of a game on kickoff. Made a lot of big plays for us and offense, man, it was unbelievable to be part of and for me just to break the record, it was cool for the many achievements that happen to do. Cool to be part of that and just keep stacking.
Josh, is there any relief in getting the record and maybe now being done with the record chase? Now it's just padding on, padding on, padding on moving forward?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: I don't think it was ever a chase thing. It was just for me just playing football and doing what I needed to do. I'm ready to go out, watch this film. Who are we playing next week? Arizona. Good, young team, I think, and go out there and play as fast as I can as hard as I can and play the same game plan we did today.
Josh, overall flow of the game. You get them off the field, you're up 7-3, you give the ball back to the offense, Trevor throws a bad pick. You guys, sudden change, plus territory, how critical was it for you guys to hold them to a field goal there and kind of slow the momentum down on their end?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: It was massive. At the end of the day, it was just one of those games that you go out there on the field as a defense and you know they can't piss a drop. If we continue to hold them to field goals, obviously they're in that fringe area, two first downs get them to a good field goal range.
So for us to continue to play, getting behind the sticks, keep them behind the sticks was great and so for us as a defense, man, we just knew the way the game was going, it wasn't going to score and for us to keep making those big plays in critical moments. I think that was a critical moment because if they score, now it's 7-7 or I don't know what the score was. They take the lead and now we're playing from behind. It's always good when we play from a lead and continue that momentum and just play good team football.
