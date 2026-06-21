There Is 1 Severely Overlooked Aspect of Jaguars' TE Draft Splurge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made some important investments into their offense this offseason, especially when it comes to the tight end position.

The Jaguars already had their top tight end with fourth-year veteran Brenton Strange, but the drafting of do-it-all tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall and then pass-catching savy Tanner Koziol in the fifth round meant the Jaguars were fully leaning in on making the tight end room all that it could be.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But by adding to the tight end room and putting a new focus on how the rookie tight ends could impact the offense , the Jaguars did more than just improve a position group that needed some reinforced depth. Instead, the moves should create a domino effect throughout the entire offense.

TE Domino Effect

The Jaguars were already going to be an offense that was tough for snaps and targets to go around. The Jaguars have Strange, a talented running back room led by Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr, and then four receivers who are capable of taking over a game in the form of Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By adding more talent to the tight end position, the Jaguars have added another element of competition to an offense that was already set to be a battle day in and day out when it came to chances to get the ball.

"I think the first thing it does is creates competition in our own roster, and not only within the tight end room, but also within the receiver room and the running back room," Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said last week.

"Because we know all those skill positions are really vying for more and more playing time, and, like our offense has done in the past, or you know, different systems, by the time that the training camp finishes up, you start to have a sense of who's going to get a bulk of the playing time, who's going to be in the rotation, and all the different levels that go go into that to help the team win."

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is not to say the Jaguars' rookie tight ends are meant to severely eat into the part of the passing game pie that the Jaguars' star pass-catchers will grab. But if the Jaguars go to more multiple tight end looks, that means more battles for an already star-studded receiver room when it comes to seeing the field in two-receiver sets.

Even if Koziol and Boerkircher get off to a slow start in terms of production, the sheer impact of their place in the depth chart and the investment the Jaguars paid to nab them will help the Jaguars.

"And I think adding two young guys that are, you know, smart, tough, reliable, and have shown that right from the jump. I think that's only going to add to the competition, and the better individuals are, then the better the team as a collective will be coming out of training camp," Waldron said,

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So when the Jaguars' offense comes out in Week 1 and produces in the passing game, do not forget the impact that Boerkircher and Koziol had. Even without yet cracking into the starting lineup to become pieces of that passing plan themselves, the addition of the tight ends and the possibility of a more tight end-centric offense will make the Jaguars look like a different offense right off the bad.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will actually major in 12 and 13 formational looks, or if they will just increase their usage from a year ago. But in either scenario, the Jaguars adding both tight ends means that there are simply more mouthes to feed than a year ago, which is the definition of a good problem for Waldron, Liam Coen, and Grant Udinski.

Considering where the Jaguars' offense was when it came to the tight end room this same time last year, it is fair to say the Jaguars are in uncharted waters. No receivers were going to see their snaps or touches impacted much by Johnny Mundt or Hunter Long, but there now remains the possibility of it happening with more high-ceiling options such as Boerkircher and Koziol.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is normal for the tight end position and its impact to not be fully revealed in box scores each week. When it comes to the Jaguars and their tight end splurge from April's draft, that appears to yet again be the case.