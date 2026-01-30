Three Intriguing Free Agent Options For Jaguars After Extended Cap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, like the rest of the NFL, are likely celebrating right now.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and 31 other decision-makers got good news from the league on Friday, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting another giant leap in the salary cap -- this time up to the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million.

So, with an increased cap and some expanded flexibility for a Jaguars team that still needs to create cap space, here are a few intriguing players to consider in March's free agency.

LB Justin Strnad

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It feels like it would be a surprise at this point if Devin Lloyd returns to the Jaguars next season considering the pay-day figures many are projecting him to hit in March. If that happens, then the Jaguars have a few options at linebacker: promote Ventrell Miller or Jack Kiser to a starting role, draft a starting linebacker, or sign a veteran.

If the Jaguars go with a veteran, Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad makes a lot of sense. A former 5th-round pick who has grown from depth piece to defensive play-maker, Strnad has 7.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits over the last two years. The Jaguars will miss Lloyd's blitzing, and this could help move on from it.

DE Derek Barnett

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the Houston Texans' pass-rush has long been headlined by their star defensive ends Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, they also have some solid pass-rush depth. One of those key depth pieces is former first-round pick Derek Barnett, who appeared in 44 combined regular-season and playoff games for Houston over the last few seasons.

Barnett, who has 10 sacks and 17 quarterback hits over the last two seasons despite playing just 36% of the Texans' snaps, makes sense as a player who can be a No. 3 defensive end while still giving the Jaguars the run defense they require out of their edge rushers.

CB Rasul Douglas

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

A talented cover-man who has been around the block in his career, Rasul Douglas could be a valuable and familiar addition for the Jaguars. He was in Miami with new Jaguars defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo , so the Jaguars would know exactly what kind of player they are getting in free agency.

Douglas is an older player so it seems unlikely that he will get a major pay-day regardless of how strong of a season he had with the Dolphins in 2025. If the Jaguars want to add another veteran to the mix at cornerback, he makes a lot of sense as a potential option.

