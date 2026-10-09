The Jaguars and Eagles Could Make Perfect Trade Partners ... After Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In just a few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will line up across from each other as foes. Could they become partners once the clock hits double-zero, though?

The NFL Trade Deadline is still a month away, but the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have never been afraid to wheel and deal during all points of the season; he has also executed several trades with the Eagles since he was hired as general manager.

So while the Jaguars and Eagles will be opponents on Sunday, why do they make sense as the perfect trade partners after that? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trades That Make Sense

Simply put, there are a few different ways the Jaguars and Eagles could help one another. The two teams seem to be trending in different directions, of course, with the Eagles on a two-game losing streak and having faced some highlight losses in retired right tackle Lane Johnson a nd Cam Jurgens, who they traded to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

The Jurgens trade does indicate that while the Eagles are maybe not throwing in the towel on the season, but they are at least open-minded to looking ahead. That could make one wonder if the Eagles would be buyers at all, or whether they would be sellers. What makes the Eagles such a good trade fit for the Jaguars, though, is the Jaguars could benefit from either direction Howie Roseman takes.

If the Eagles are sellers and are looking to shed contracts and gather up as many 2027 and 2028 draft picks as they can, there is a very clear and obvious fit for the Jaguars to be interested in: defensive tackle. The Eagles have one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL in terms of trade value in fourth-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who we have highlighted before as a natural fit for the Jaguars.

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have gotten much better pass-rush production from the interior defensive line since Week 2, largely because of Arik Armstead getting hot as a pass-rusher. But until the Jaguars have a second interior pass-rusher step up who is not defensive end Travon Walker, then the need for an interior rusher is going to be near the top of the Jaguars' list. The Jaguars' defense has been fantastic to start 2026, but just imagine the line with a talented pass-rusher like Ojomo added to it?

In many ways, Ojomo could be a version of the Greg Newsome trade from a year ago. When the Jaguars traded for Newsome in the last year of his contract, there was no real downside because he had the chance to either prove his worth for a chance for an extension, or the Jaguars would let him walk for a compensatory draft pick. The Jaguars chose the latter with Newsome, and Ojomo could present them with the same chance.

As a former mid-round pick, Ojomo is very inexpensive from a cap space perspective. The Jaguars would likely have to give up a decent pick to land him, but they could always recoup the pick of they let Ojomo hit free agency. He is likely to cash in next March, so the chances of getting a comp pick for him would be high. The Eagles already have their high-paid defensive tackle duo, so Ojomo seems very tradeable.

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) celebrates following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what if the tables are turned and the Jaguars could be sellers? The Jaguars parted with some late-round picks before Week 1 to trade for backup offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and backup quarterback Quinn Ewers, so the Jaguars could be in a position to refill their draft stockpile in a way. It remains to be seen if the Eagles would be a willing partner if they keep losing, but the Jaguars have some options.

The Jaguars have a host of backup offensive linemen (Walker Little, Patrick Mekari, Wyatt Milum, and Faalele) who they could talk to the Eagles about. The Eagles have lost so many offensive line pieces that they could be willing to send a Day 3 pick for an offensive lineman who could step in as a starter in the short-termand long-term. Mekari, Little and Faalele have a lot of experience, while Milum was a third-round pick just a year ago.

The Jaguars have the depth along the offensive line to justify such a move. Faalele has been inactive as the Jaguars' ninth offensive lineman all season long, and whenever Mekari returns from injured reserve that will serve as another logjam on the offensive line depth chart. The Jaguars could afford to part with some depth if it means landing some draft ammo, and the Eagles could be desperate enough.

Then there is the big one: Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars' former first-round receiver has a ton of talent and the Jaguars are clearly still all-in on him as a part of their team, but he is averaging just over 25 yards a game and could perhaps help the Jaguars more if he landed them a top pick.

Would Thomas change much for the Eagles in 2026? Perhaps, perhaps not. But it is clear that the Eagles are set to move on from Jalen Hurts and reload the roster sooner rather than later. The idea of adding Thomas next to DeVonta Smith. Yes the Eagles drafted MaKai Lemon, but no team is letting Lemon get in the way of adding a talent like Thomas. If the Eagles can give their next quarterback Smith/Thomas trio, it could pay off for both sides.