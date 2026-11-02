Davon Hamilton's Injury Just Changed Everything About the Jaguars' Trade Deadline Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' trade deadline urgency just ramped up. A lot.

The Jaguars had already been connected to the defensive tackle trade market ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, and that was before Davon Hamilton was carted off the field in Week 8's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While there are still updates to be had for Hamilton's health moving forward, there is no question that his injury has changed everything for the Jaguars before next Tuesday: the need, the fits, and most importantly, the urgency.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) is helped up after injuring himself in the second quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hamilton's Injury, and the Next Moves

Simply put, the Hamilton injury has changed everything for a Jaguars team that already needed some help along the defensive line. Jacksonville was likely already in the market for a pocket-pushing three-technique who could make an impact on passing downs next to Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Ruke Orhorhoro. That is still a need, too. But now so is nose tackle.

Hamilton has often been pointed to by his teammates as the primary reason the Jaguars have been so dominant against the run over the last two seasons. While we will likely not get an official update on him for a bit, it is fair to say the injury looked bad enough that the Jaguars will now have to look for and wide to replace him.

"We’re going to have guys that need to step up. We know what type of role D-Ham plays on our defense, and so the next person up has big shoes to fill, but there’s no disbelief that they can’t get the job done. We just have to keep going," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said after the game.

The Jaguars drafted a young nose tackle in the third-round in Albert Regis, but he has been healthy scratched for the last several weeks . Even if he had been playing, asking a rookie to step in and provide the Jaguars with what Hamilton does was always going to be a long shot. Hamilton is one of the best nose tackles in football and has arguably been the Jaguars' defensive MVP this season thanks to the attention he commands against the run, and that is something the Jaguars can't replace with a next-man-up mentality

This means the Jaguars very well could have to look to the trade deadline. They already needed to add a defensive tackle, but now the urgency has been ramped up and the need has changed. The Jaguars don't just need a quality pass-rusher. They need someone they can trust in the middle of the defense to command double-teams.

There are certainly names to watch, such as Roy Lopez in Arizona, Vita Vea and A'Shawn Robinson in Tampa Bay, Moro Ojomo in Philadelphia, Dalvin Tomlinson in Los Angeles, and so on and so forth. But the Jaguars went from a notable need at defensive tackle to now a season-changing one. Even if the Jaguars had Hamilton, they needed some help. Now they need to find someone who can help replace their best defensive tackle.

That is no easy task, of course. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone isn't the only general manager likely taking phone calls on the defensive tackle front. We just saw what the Chicago Bears did to land a game-changer at the position, after all. There are no other Jeffrey Simmons out there for the Jaguars to pursue, but that shouldn't stop them.

The Jaguars look like a true Super Bowl contender in the AFC, and they can not let the Hamilton injury change that. What was already a need has become a move that demands action. Just like the Jaguars needed Jakobi Meyers to lift up the wide receiver room after injuries a year ago, the Jaguars will need to find a similar fit and impact at defensive tackle.

If they don't, the season very well could be on the line. That is how dire of a need defensive tackle became for the Jaguars on Sunday, with Harrison's injury serving as the line down point in an otherwise smooth game at EverBank Stadium. The next move is now up to Gladstone and the Jaguars.