2 Trade Targets and 1 In-House Option for the Jaguars to Replace Davon Hamilton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won in Week 8, but they also suffered a significant loss.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are set to be without star nose tackle Davon Hamilton for the rest of the season with a torn quad. Hamilton was injured in Sunday's 42-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts, getting carted off in the first-half.

Sources: #Jaguars standout DT DaVon Hamilton suffered a torn quad in Sunday’s win over the #Colts, and he’s expected to be out for the season.



Hamilton will undergo more tests today, but a massive hole for Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/suJ2Hvp1av — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026

So with Hamilton now out for the year just a week before the trade deadline hiits next Tuesday , what are the Jaguars' options to replace him? There are some options outside the walls of the Miller Electric Center to consider, as well as some options inside as well. Here are two trade options, and one in-house option, for the Jaguars to replace the heart and soul of their run defense.

Trade for New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore

We have not really considered the idea of trading for Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore before because we did not think it was much of a possibility that he would be moved. That now seems to be the case, though, with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noting that the Patriots have talked to teams about the former top-40 pick. Barmore, who turned 27 in July, has seen his numbers go down in recent years as the Patriots have turned to Milton Williams as their point-man at defensive tackle. Barmore is now fighting for snaps in the rotation, and it seems like the veteran defensive tackle could certainly be had.

Barmore is not exactly a run-stuffer like Hamilton, but he would give the Jaguars more punch and more versatility than many other defensive tackles out there. Most other options are players who can not fill the void at nose tackle, such as potentially Zach Sieler , or are nose tackles who would offer little else but run defense. Barmore would fit somewhere in the middle, and chances are he would not take a significant draft pick to nab.

Barmore does not carry any dead cap after this season, either. He would still be under contract for another two seasons for about $41 million, but the Jaguars would have time to see if he fits in their scheme and culture to determine if that is a price worth living with. Daron Payne would have made a ton of sense here, but Barmore works as a quick pivot if the Patriots are ready to cut ties.

Trade for Los Angeles Chargers DT Dalvin Tomlinson

If the Jaguars want to trade for a true nose tackle option who could plug rushing lanes from the second he gets to Duval, there are not many who would make more sense than Dalvin Tomlinson. The 32-year-old defensive tackle has been there and done that with nearly 150 games of NFL experience since joining the NFL in 2017, and he has been a reliable and effective run-stuffer at really every stop of his career.

This makes perfect sense considering where the Chargers are right now. Los Angeles is sitting at 0-7 after another bad loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and they truly have zero reason to not start selling off parts of their roster for draft picks. Tomlinson is on a cheap one-year deal and is more of a run-stuffing mercenary at this point in his career than anything else, which would make him a logical fit for a Jaguars team that needs someone to step in for a run, ala Corey Peters in 2022.

Tomlinson wouldn't cost much, and the Chargers have zero reason to keep hanging onto him. This would make perfect sense for both sides, and probably could also happen fairly quickly all things considered.

Lean on Matt Dickerson and/or Albert Regis

This would be the option the Jaguars would have to turn to if they do not make a move. Matt Dickerson has been Hamilton's backup throughout the season and is a well-respected player inside the building, while Albert Regis has had limited reps on the field as a rookie after being drafted in the third-round in April. Regis has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, which suggests the Jaguars would turn to Dickerson first and foremost when it comes to replacing Hamilton.

Dickerson has been a strong player against the run sign joining the team last season, while Regis was one of the better run defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Both players are backups for a reason, though, and the upside with either is likely not close to the upside of adding a player via a trade. The Jaguars have shown that they can develop backups into serviceable starters, but this is a scenario that would bring a decent bit of risk.

There is no real replacing Hamilton, but maybe the Jaguars could try to find reinforcements in the aggregate. If they do not make a trade, then this is their only real option for the next 10 games of the 2026 season.