Why Jaguars Are in Trap Game Setting vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing at the tune of Roll It On Home by John Mayer--smoothly sailing through a four-game winning streak and winners of five of their last six. They're feeling good, confident, and playing with a chip on their shoulder. The only thing that is stopping them from winning out at this point is themselves.

However, coming off a major win and taking over first place in the AFC South, the Jaguars have had a history of being prone to trap games. This era of Jacksonville football feels different, but on any given Sunday, either opponent has a chance to win. That is what the New York Jets must be feeling this weekend.

Week 15 sets up for trap game vs. Jets

Let's keep it plain and simple: the Jets are a bad football team. They've traded away most of their star players, especially on defense, and lack a true veteran presence on either side of the ball to maintain consistency. They're 3-10, staring down the barrel of potentially landing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, they've shown to give opponents a run for their money in some instances. The Jets passing defense is Top-10 in yards per game allowed, but the total opposite against the run. They're either mediocre or below average in most statistical and analytical categories.

What makes Sunday a trap game? The Jets are playing with nothing to lose except a high draft pick, but their recent play suggests they don't care, especially with the amount of draft capital acquired since the trade deadline. Plus, the Jaguars have a tendency to fall short against these low-level opponents, as fans have come to know for years.

I've seen plenty of teams fall for the trap game recently: the then-No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers losing to the Carolina Panthers at home as double-digit favorites; Carolina turning around a dropping a game to the New Orleans Saints a week later; the Atlanta Falcons upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night; and the Los Angeles Rams loss in Carolina just two weeks ago.

We've seen these games sometimes waver the confidence of a football team as they are on a run. The Jaguars could fall into that trap, so to speak, and for a young team, it could cause a spiral. I'm confident this team, the culture that has been built, and the belief in the locker room from both players and coaches, won't allow that to happen.

Jacksonville has beaten the team they are supposed to. They should do so again this weekend against the Jets, but they must be prepared for a tough-nosed group that could drag the game out longer than they would like.

