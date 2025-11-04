3 Surprising Fantasy Stats from Jaguars Overtime Win Over Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a perplexing fantasy team throughout the entire 2025 NFL season. Coming into the year, there was a belief that they could become an elite offense with the promising pieces they have and the arrival of prodigious play-caller Liam Coen as their new head coach.
The Jaguars have produced some quality fantasy players this season, as well as a handful of explosive performances. But they haven't been nearly as consistent as the team or their drafters were hoping.
Jacksonville got plenty of offense in its latest game, a thrilling 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Jaguars gave some crucial insight into their fantasy prospects for the remainder of the season.
Jaguars' offense still not all the way there
1. 3 drops
Going into their Week 8 bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a few glaring issues they needed to fix during the break. One of the most obvious was the constant backbreaking drops from their pass-catchers. Unfortunately, despite their offensive uptick against the Las Vegas Raiders, they couldn't correct that problem.
They had three quantifiable catchable drops, including one from backup tight end Hunter Long that would have been an easy passing touchdown for Trevor Lawrence. Thankfully, T-Law scored on a seven-yard quarterback draw on the next play, but this has been a recurring obstacle preventing the Jaguars quarterback from reaching his full fantasy potential.
2. Travis Etienne Jr. - 98 rushing yards after contact
During Jacksonville's two-game slide before their bye week, the Jaguars couldn't run the ball. Against the Seattle Seahawks, they were repeatedly stuffed for minimal gains on nearly every attempt. Versus the Los Angeles Rams, though, they fell behind by multiple scores early on and abandoned the ground game, perhaps too quickly.
Following their Week 8 intermission, it looks like Head Coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff made a deliberate effort to reestablish the run. Even though Jacksonville wasn't getting much push in the trenches against Las Vegas, Travis Etienne Jr. was still able to make an impact, forcing missed tackles and bursting through the line consistently for extra yardage. Between the Jaguars' shift in offensive identity and ETN's resurgent campaign this year, he should be a safe bet to continue his strong fantasy season.
3. Trevor Lawrence - 2 rushing touchdowns
Trevor Lawrence may not have had a passing touchdown against the Raiders, but he did find the end zone twice as a ball-carrier, both of which came on designed runs. While the Jaguars' air attack has been volatile this year, T-Law's been able to raise both his fantasy floor and ceiling using his legs.
Coen has steadily opened up that part of his quarterback's game more and more this season. Between his scrambling, the increased designed runs, and his usage on the goal line, Lawrence is becoming a true dual threat, one of the most coveted commodities in fantasy football.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of our most interesting Jaguars' fantasy stats this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on these numbers from Jaguars @ Raiders when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.