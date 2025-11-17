Trevor Lawrence Assess Offensive Line Performance in Win vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are celebrating a massive victory at home, demolishing the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6.
After an inconsistent couple of games and some change, quarterback Trevor Lawrence put up an impressive performance, completing 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. Lawrence, along with a fantastic run game, helped lead the charge to put the Jaguars at 6-4 ahead of next week's road trip to Arizona.
However, it wasn't just Lawrence but the offensive line that played well against the Chargers defensive front. He spoke with the local media in the post-game press conference, assessing his offensive line's performance against the Chargers.
Lawrence on Sunday's win vs. Chargers
The Jaguars had their most complete performance of the season at a time when they needed it. It was an emotional win at home and a potential sign of changes in the culture for the better. The offensive line played a significant role in the team's performance, limiting the penalties and mistakes that hurt them for much of the season, dating back to the preseason and training camp.
"Yeah, they played awesome. I mean, just the consistency in the run game, how we were able to keep drives going, because we could run the ball, those guys moving people," Lawrence said.
It was the consistency that helped the Jaguars to 192 total rushing yards against the Chargers' run game, which had struggled at key points this season to wrap up and make sound tackles after contact.
The biggest standout for Lawrence was backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who got the start at right tackle on Sunday with Anton Harrison missing action with an injury. Van Lanen was a key asset to the Jaguars' success in pass protection and the run game to keep things consistent, operationally. Lawrence discussed his teammates' versatility up front:
"Obviously, Cole Van Lanen stepping up big time with Anton [Harrison] out. It's just guys ready to play. I mean, Cole played guard, played left guard last week, started a right tackle today. And that's impressive. I don't think many people, including myself, know how hard that is to do, and he was awesome. And the whole group up front was great. Just playing with that fire, that energy—moving people, physical, the backs did an awesome job, seeing it, running hard. I mean, everything, receivers, tight ends, blocking."
