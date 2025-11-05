Why the Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Is a Mixed Bag
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a full injury list heading into their Week 10 clash with the Houston Texans, and there are clearly some moving pieces.
As for Wednesday's injury report, the Jaguars got a true mixed back. Lets go over the good news the Jaguars got from the first injury report of the week, and the news that is not-so-good.
Good News
The good news for the Jaguars is that they had three players practice fully who missed Sunday's game, including a very key player in Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has missed the last two games after sustaining a calf injury in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and he has not practiced in full since then.
But on Wednesday, Lloyd was back to the practice field and took his first steps toward being back in a starting lineup that has missed him. Ventrell Miller has made solid plays in his place, but Lloyd was trending toward having an All-Pro type of season before his injury.
“Yeah, I'd say he is getting a lot closer, I would say," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Lloyd on Monday. "The calves, man, are a different—I went through a calf debacle in Tampa last year in terms of some of the defensive linemen, defensive players having calf injuries, and bringing them back too soon sets you back in a major way. So, we just want to make sure we're doing right by Devin and doing right by our team to not bring him back too soon.”
In addition, the Jaguars also saw wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Quintin Morris return to practice. Morris has missed the last two games, while Patrick missed Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bad News
The bad news for the Jaguars is they have quite a lengthy list of players who were either questionable or missed practice entirely, and most of them are key players. Limited for the Jaguars were wide receiver Dyami Brown (concussion), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), and linebacker Jack Kiser (quadricep).
As for the players who were out, the Jaguars did not have guard Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee), and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. That is three starters who did not practice -- not counting Eric Murray and Travis Hunter on IR -- and three other starters were limited.
