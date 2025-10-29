Why Jaguars Are Facing a Must-Win Scenario vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know how important Week 9's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A win, and the Jaguars are 5-3 and still keeping pace in an intense playoff race in the AFC South and in the AFC as a whole. A loss, and the Jaguars suffer the possibility of falling even further behind the Indianapolis Colts in the division and the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card.
That is why in this week's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we detail why the Jaguars are in a must-win position vs. the Raiders entering Week 9.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will need his team to be much-improved after the bye week to ensure they pick up the critical win. Coen discussed on Wednesday what truly makes for an effective team and operation after the bye week.
“That's a great question. Something I was talking to Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] about is, I think the teams that maybe identify, I guess you could say an issue. Issue or somewhere where you're underperforming/what you're doing well and either coming into this week of your next game, addressing those tangibly," Coen said. "Alright, we want to improve in this area. Well, if you just say, it might not get done. You usually from players, you get what you emphasize, very often. And so if there's areas where you're trying to show and improve, not just talking about it or getting the stats and showing it.
"Well going out, addressing it in the meeting, showing the examples, but then applying it to practice, applying it to the walkthroughs of, ‘Okay guys, these are the tangible areas where we need to improve and what we want to improve upon and actually go attack it.’ I think maybe those are some ways where you can look at people having success off of the BYE is: Are you addressing those areas tangibly with the way that you prepare, the way that you practice, and then obviously trying to go execute those things in a game.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about why the Jaguars must leave the Las Vegas Raiders game with a win
Please let us know your thoughts on why the Jaguars must leave the Las Vegas Raiders game with a win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.