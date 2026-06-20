Trevor Lawrence's Offseason Progress is Jaguars' Rivals Worst Nightmare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence was good in 2025. MVP finalist-level good. Best year of his career kind of good.

In 2026, there is no reason to think he can't be even better. While the offseason program is clearly just one small step in the process toward accomplishing that, it is hard to argue that it was not a step taken by the Jaguars' franchise quarterback anyway. At least, that is what the Jaguars have seen.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with the media after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence's Offseason Progress

If Lawrence can prove in Week 1 and beyond that his steps toward improvement this offseason are real, then the entire AFC South should be worried. The Houston Texans have an elite defense, sure, but Lawrence was able to lead the Jaguars to two strong offensive efforts against Houston a year ago that the Jaguars should have swept.

As for the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, they each played massive roles in Lawrence's rapid improvement and ascent a year ago. Lawrence dominated the non-Texans AFC South defenses, and an improved Lawrence would likely spell two losses each for the Titans and Colts entering the 2026 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, improvement and development are not always linear. Lawrence struggled mightily at times during the first half of the season last year as he grew into Liam Coen's new offensive scheme and new brand of coaching. But as Lawrence got more and more reps in the offense, his play improved. Eventually, he was performing like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL by the time it was said and done.

"I think that was, you know, one of the ultimate examples of just the confidence through repetition, and I think, as we went, I think our defense did such an unbelievable job, along with our special teams, of playing at such a high level early on, creating a ton of turnovers, you know, allowing us to grow as an offense," Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said this week at the end of the offseason program.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with his teammates during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And then you see in the middle of the season as, as the comfort level, not only with Trevor, but us as coaches, all the players, everyone that's involved in it, just having that level of comfort with each other, and the offense continue to grow."

But that was then, and this is now. Lawrence and Coen have each noted that the former 2021 No. 1 pick has been able to play much calmer this offseason, which resulted in Lawrence rarely putting the ball in harms ways over the course of OTAs and veteran mandatory minicamp. Coen said he believes Lawrence threw fewer than five interceptions this summer, a testament to his ability to hit the ground running in his second offseason in the offense.

If Lawrence can take that kind of efficiency into training camp and then the regular season, then the Jaguars just might have one of the NFL's top offenses and passing games on their hands. Lawrence has the coach and play-caller. He also has the best group of weapons he has ever had in his career by a considerable margin.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He just has to do it. If the offseason program is any indication of what is ahead, though, then perhaps the AFC South should already be shaking in their boots.

"I think when you see Trevor show up for the first day of phase one, and you know, he's ready to rock and roll, and also knowing that, 'hey, I've been there, I've done that for a year in this, but let's go ahead, and you can coach me hard, you can talk to me about what needs to improve', and he's not going to bat an eye. He's going to listen to all information, and and go ahead and try to apply it on the field," Waldron said.

"So seeing him not only come in for year two in the offense, you know, with a good base level of knowledge, but also hungry to get better with it, and then actually seeing that tangible improvement, you know, as much as you can in a T-shirt and shorts setting throughout the course of the off-season program."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes during a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is always important to note that these practices are already skewed toward the offense and the passing game. But Lawrence was not discecting the Jaguars' defense with relative ease at all levels of the field at this same point last year. He looks different, and the improvement looks very much real.

If this proves to be the case, then perhaps more than just the AFC South should be wary of Lawrence, Coen and the Jaguars.