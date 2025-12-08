Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Talks Massive Colts Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Week 14's easy win over the Indianapolis Colts was a long time coming.

Watch Lawrence Discuss Below

Lawrence was on a roll against the Colts, having one of his best days as the Jaguars' starting quarterback. Lawrence has never lost to the Colts at home, and he continued the Jaguars' long home winning streak with one of his best games yet.

Speaking after the win, Lawrence detailed why the Jaguars have come so far in their first year under new head coach Liam Coen, and why the Jaguars' focus has never wavered.

“I think you always want that to be the thought process. I just feel like this team has done a really good job of really staying focused on the task at hand, taking it week by week, regardless of -- I mean, this season we've had some crazy games," Lawrence said after the win. "We've had a lot of adversity, had a lot of great learning experiences. We've been through a lot. Every week, I think we respond the right way. We don't always necessarily play our best.

"There’s things that are going to happen in the game that you've got to make up for, and you've got to make plays and have each other's back. I think that's the great thing about this team, we've shown we can win however we need to, whether it's offense picking up the defense, defense picking up the offense, special teams making huge plays. I think that's what you see in our team. We're a complete team. We're coming together every week, more and more, especially at the end of the season when you have to do that.”

1Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field following a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lawrence was at his best against the Colts, and the Jaguars can feel confident knowing that their quarterback is playing his best football of the year at the most important time of the season. Lawrence had to battle some rough waters during the first few months of the season, but few quarterbacks have been hotter since the bye week.

Now, Lawrence and the Jaguars will turn their focus to the final month of the season and hopes to close out the AFC South. With their win over the Colts and Lawrence's big performance, the Jaguars have everything going in their favor as they enter the home stretch of an exciting and refreshing playoff run.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.