JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While it becomes increasingly likely that the Buffalo Bills will be the AFC No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season, that doesn’t mean a few other results on Sunday could result in the perfect Week 12 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ No. 1 seed hopes took a big blow after last Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants, but the results in the games over the holiday week since then certainly boosted their positioning in the AFC playoff race.

The Bills improved to 10-1 after their close win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. But the Bills have already created a bit of a gap when it comes to the No. 1 seed, so in a way it helps the Jaguars more to see a team like the Chiefs lose, since they are closer to them in the race for seeding in the AFC.

The Jaguars also got another potential boost on Black Friday when the Denver Broncos put forth a pitiful offensive effort in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite the Steelers facing unprecedented levels of controversy and dysfunction on a short week.



The Jaguars got some help this week, and they still need to help themselves. So, which results should the Jaguars root for on Sunday, other than a Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans at home? Here is how the Jaguars can have the perfect Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints

Rooting Interest: New Orleans Saints

Another team that is pacing the Jaguars in the AFC is the Cincinnati Bengals, who are looking to rebound from a significant loss on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. The Bengals will be playing the New Orleans Saints as they look for a bounceback, similar to the kind of bounceback that the Jaguars are looking for after their own tough Week 12 road loss to an NFC East foe.

If the Jaguars and Bengals both win on Sunday, they will be tied record-wise at 8-3. The Jaguars would still hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them however, which means a Bengals loss and a Jaguars win could increase the Jaguars' lead to essentially two wins over Joe Burrow and the Bengals down the stretch.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Rooting Interest: Baltimore Ravens

Yes, the Houston Texans are still a slight problem. There are still scenarios for the Jaguars to wrap up the AFC South relatively quickly since they have a three-game lead over the Texans, but this is a scenario where the aforementioned tiebreakers also work against the Jaguars. Since the Texans have already defeated the Jaguars, the lead in the AFC South right now really sits at two games, putting plenty of pressure on the Jaguars’ Week 15 battle in Houston.

But the Jaguars could still see some results go their way. The Baltimore Ravens are still a competitive team, despite their recent string of losses, and a Ravens upset of the Texans and CJ Stroud would serve the Jaguars in a significant way. This one feels like a tough result to see happening, but it is clear that any hurdle for Houston is good for the Jaguars.