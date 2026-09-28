Jaguars Week 3 Snap Count Analysis: The Brian Thomas Jr. Question

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Snap counts often are what tells the truth about a team's performance over the course of four quarters, and this week is no different for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, what did the snap counts from the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the New England Patriots mean for the team moving forward? We break down a few key takeaways below.

Is Josh Cameron Replacing Brian Thomas Jr.?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs the ball out on the opening kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It sure feels like the Jaguars started some kind of shift against the Patriots. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. played just 23-of-62 snaps (37%), while the Jaguars had Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers each on the field for 50 snaps (81%). But perhaps more revealing than that is the fact the Jaguars had sixth-round rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron play the same exact snap count as Thomas.

Sunday was the second-fewest snaps Thomas has played in 34 career games, only three snaps above the 20 snaps he played in Week 1. The fourth-fewest snaps Thomas played were in Week 2 when he played just 29. Thomas has been on the field for just 42% of the offensive snaps this year, and it looks like Josh Cameron might start eating into his already-dwindling snap count.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday that it had more to do with the Jaguars playing more 12 personnel and wanting to get Cameron on the field for some specific reps. But the Jaguars rank highly in 12 personnel as a whole this year, and that doesn't seem likely to change. So, where do the Jaguars go from here?

CB Pecking Order?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter's terrific defensive performance at cornerback means nobody is going to ask about the cornerback rotation this week. With that in mind, it is worth noting the Jaguars still went with a rotation of three cornerbacks at outside cornerback, with Jourdan Lewis playing in the slot. The difference is that this time, Hunter simply was higher up on the pecking order than he was a week ago, but that also means someone had to move down.

Jarrian Jones led the cornerbacks with 46 snaps (73%), followed by Hunter at 45 (71%), with Lewis in the third spot at 40 snaps (63%). Then there was Montaric Brown at No. 4 with 30 snaps (48%), a good bit less than both Jones and Hunter. It was the first week the Jaguars went with this pecking order at cornerback, and it will be interesting to see if this carries over to next week when the Jaguars play a pair of elite outside receivers in Cincinnati.

Bryan Thomas Jr. Impresses

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) celebrate in the end zone during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a defensive line that certainly got more pressure compared to a week earlier, it was good to see Bryan Thomas Jr. get in on the action. The undrafted rookie defensive end saw a big uptick in snaps compared to a week earlier, and he was able to produce his first NFL sack in the process. Part of this of course had to do with the fact the Jaguars were up big in the second-half, but Thomas went from eight snaps (12.9%) in Week 2 to 22 snaps (35.5) in Week 3. The Jaguars need to continue to develop their edge depth, and Thomas is a big part of that.

Bryan Thomas Jr and DaVon Hamilton's split sack pic.twitter.com/RU0dwo7mBL — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 28, 2026

With second-year defensive end BJ Green II on injured reserve and with Danny Striggow not providing much pressure over the first few weeks of the season, it stands to reason that Thomas could earn himself more and more snaps as the season goes on if he makes the most of his reps. On Sunday, he certainly did that.