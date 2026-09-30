Week 4 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Patriots Win Brings Jaguars to Lofty Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly on the rise.

For 10 of the 12 quarters of football played over the first few weeks, t he Jaguars have looked like one of the NFL's most dominant teams . Throw out a bad second half against the Denver Broncos on the road, and the Jaguars look like a machine to start the 2026 season.

The latest Jaguars triumph was a 35-6 drubbing of the New England Patriots, showing the Jaguars' ability to respond to adversity and a tough loss the week prior.

"I think the response was more as a group, as a team what you're proud of is, okay, last year, fourth quarter, you fall apart against Houston; you have a good week of practice, you beat a good football team 35 to six. This year, we fall apart in the fourth quarter; we have a good week of practice, we beat a good football team 35 to six," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday. "I think for the group, for them all to know, it was eye-opening in ways to say, guys, like, it's not some crazy formula here."

So, where do pundits now have the Jaguars ranked after their stellar win against the Patriots? We break it down below in this week's power rankings roundup.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and added four rushes for 25 yards in a Week 3 rout of the Patriots. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are only four teams ahead of the Jaguars in SI's Week 4 power rankings, which is tied with Pro Football Talk for the highest placement of the Jaguars. It makes sense to have the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos all ahead of the Jaguars considering the fact that they make up half of the Jaguars' losses during the Liam Coen era. After the way the Kansas City Chiefs have started, I understand having them a bit ahead of the Jaguars considering the Broncos results. This seems like the proper ranking.

One of three power rankings that has the Jaguars in the final spot of the top-10, ESPN has a few ... interesting teams in front of the Jaguars. The Los Angeles Rams have not looked very good to start the year but seem to be getting some preseason bias baked in, while I am not sure anyone would take the Vikings over the Jaguars considering they have defeated two awful teams in the Packers and Buccaneers and scratched out a win against a mostly Caleb Williams-less Chicago Bears.

The only real note I have on this one is the placement of the Minnesota Vikings. I understand their defense has been incredible, but at the same time they have still allowed more points than the Jaguars' defense despite facing a significantly easier crop of quarterbacks. The Vikings also have a bottom-six offense in terms of EPA/Play, so I am skeptical about how good of a "team" they are. We know they have an elite defense, but is that enough to place them over the Jaguars?

The Bengals are three whole spots ahead of the Jaguars, despite both teams being 2-1. The Bengals lost to old man river, while the Jaguars lost to a surging Broncos team that only lost three games a year ago. Go figure?

I am more surprised here that the Jaguars were ever at No. 14. The loss to the Denver Broncos wasn't great, sure, but 13 teams better than the Jaguars seems ... ambitious. The Jaguars will have to stack wins to climb higher in these rankings, clearly.

The Jaguars at No. 7 and the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 8. This one will be decided Sunday when the Jaguars and Bengals clash in Cincinnati for the second time in two seasons. The Jaguars let one get away last season in Cincinnati, and they will need to ensure it does not happen again after an impressive win in Week 2.

The biggest question mark onthis one is the Los Angeles Rams being placed above the Jaguars. Considering the Rams boatroaced the Jaguars in a big way last season in London, I can understand the argument. But Matthew Stafford has looked off this season, and their defense has flown far under most expectations.

The only teams in front of the Jaguars in these rankings are the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. I'd argue the Jaguars should be ahead of the 49ers, but I think the argument can be made for the rest of the group. With that said, the Jaguars seem to have found a rightful top-five spot in these rankings.