Jaguars Reveal Inactives for Titans Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive list for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars announced the following players will not suit up against the Titans for the Week 18 home battle: cornerback Keith Taylor, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, tight end Hunter Long, tight end Patrick Herbert, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Jaguars Inactives

This is the second game in a row that Mekari has missed with a back injury, which he sustained in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. Mekari has since been replaced in the lineup by former starting left tackle Walker Little, while Cole Van Lanen has taken over the left tackle spot.

"Good football player on our team, seriously. It's just being in this position before in 2022 in L.A. where it was a tough year of a lot of different roster assignments up front and having to pull people off the street, and that was a challenge," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And so, to have the depth that we do have on the offensive line was something I think we did a good job in the offseason attacking, whether it was through pro free agency or the draft, and then continuing to work and develop with the guys that were here already. That's something that you never want to be in that position of not having depth and talent upfront. And so, Walker's been able to continue to contribute to that and appreciative of that.”

The Jaguars will be hosting the Titans with a chance to clinch the AFC South in Week 18. A win would secure the Jaguars their third AFC South title and first since 2022, while also giving the Jaguars a path to at worst the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Jacksonville knows, though, that the Titans will give them their best shot. Coen noted earlier this week that the emotions behind this rivalry are clear, and the Titans already played them tougher than given credit for earlier in the season.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“They know. I don’t have to tell them anything about this game. I don’t have to tell them a single thing. They’re extremely aware. It’s going to be one of those types of football games where we understand that they’ve improved. I think Tennessee, in really all areas, it’s one of the best run defenses in the National Football League over the last X amount of weeks," Coen said.

"They are scoring more offensively. You can tell that Cam [Titans QB Cam Ward] has definitely found a little bit more of a rhythm. They’re getting the ball out of his hands, some more RPOs, they’re running it well. There’s not a lot of quit in that football team in Tennessee right now.”

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.