What to Look For From New Jaguars Dane Jackson, Trystan Colon and Quinton Bohanna
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a few new faces since their last open practice.
Over the course of the last few days, the Jaguars have added three new veterans to their 90-man offseason roster: former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.
The trio is set to hit the practice field for the Jaguars during next week's three-day veteran mandatory minicamp, so what can we expect to look for during their first impressions? We break it all down below.
Dane Jackson
Can He Factor Into CB Depth Chart?
The Jaguars signed veteran cornerback Dane Jackson after placing backup cornerback Keith Taylor on injured reserve. Taylor was expected to compete for a potential spot as the No. 5 or No. 6 cornerback this season, and his injury means the Jaguars had the ability to add another name to the mix alongside veteran Christian Braswell and young cornerbacks like Preston Hodge, Jabbar Muhammad, Devon Marshall, amongst others.
Jackson, 29, started 33 games for the Buffalo Bills during his first run with the team before starting three games for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Jackson returned to the Bills last season and played in five games, including two playoff games. He offers veteran experience with 72 career games played, and he also has special teams value and experience.
The Jaguars have seen several young cornerbacks impress during the offseason program thus far, but Jackson's experience and high-floor skill-set are at least worth watching when it comes to a backup spot, whether that be on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.
Trystan Colon
Another Uniquely Versatile OL
It is hard to get much of an evaluation on any offensive lineman during the offseason program since there are no pads on. Availability is obviously key, while we can also see a small glimpse of potential positional versatility. The Jaguars' roster already has several highly versatile linemen with Patrick Mekari, Cole Van Lanen, and Wyatt Milum, and Colon can now add his own name to that mix.
Colon will have to prove himself during a fight for a roster spot on an already-deep offensive line that is returning each key piece from a year ago. But he started games at right tackle, center, and left guard last season and has experience up and down the offensive line. Once the pads come on, Colon's versatility could give him some kind of chance to find a place on the roster, whether it be the 53-man roster or the practice squad.
Quinton Bohanna
Could There Be a Third NT?
New Jaguars defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna is listed at 6-foot-4 and 355 pounds. In short, he is a big, big man. It is clear where he would slot in for the Jaguars when it comes to the depth chart, and that would be behind the likes of DaVon Hamilton and Albert Regis at the nose tackle position. That alone means he has a challenge in front of him to make the roster, even with his unique size.
The Jaguars kept five defensive linemen last season, but carried only two true nose tackles in Hamilton and former defensive tackle Austin Johnson. The Jaguars' current defensive tackle room looks set for Week 1 unless Bohanna shows enough to force the Jaguars' hand and carry more than two nose tackles.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley