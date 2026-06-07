What to Look For From New Jaguars Dane Jackson, Trystan Colon and Quinton Bohanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a few new faces since their last open practice.

Over the course of the last few days, the Jaguars have added three new veterans to their 90-man offseason roster : former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

The trio is set to hit the practice field for the Jaguars during next week's three-day veteran mandatory minicamp, so what can we expect to look for during their first impressions? We break it all down below.

Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson race during a drill at the practice facility on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can He Factor Into CB Depth Chart?

The Jaguars signed veteran cornerback Dane Jackson after placing backup cornerback Keith Taylor on injured reserve. Taylor was expected to compete for a potential spot as the No. 5 or No. 6 cornerback this season, and his injury means the Jaguars had the ability to add another name to the mix alongside veteran Christian Braswell and young cornerbacks like Preston Hodge, Jabbar Muhammad, Devon Marshall, amongst others.

Jackson, 29, started 33 games for the Buffalo Bills during his first run with the team before starting three games for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Jackson returned to the Bills last season and played in five games, including two playoff games. He offers veteran experience with 72 career games played, and he also has special teams value and experience.

The Jaguars have seen several young cornerbacks impress during the offseason program thus far, but Jackson's experience and high-floor skill-set are at least worth watching when it comes to a backup spot, whether that be on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

Trystan Colon

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo (63) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another Uniquely Versatile OL

It is hard to get much of an evaluation on any offensive lineman during the offseason program since there are no pads on. Availability is obviously key, while we can also see a small glimpse of potential positional versatility. The Jaguars' roster already has several highly versatile linemen with Patrick Mekari, Cole Van Lanen, and Wyatt Milum, and Colon can now add his own name to that mix.

Colon will have to prove himself during a fight for a roster spot on an already-deep offensive line that is returning each key piece from a year ago. But he started games at right tackle, center, and left guard last season and has experience up and down the offensive line. Once the pads come on, Colon's versatility could give him some kind of chance to find a place on the roster, whether it be the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Quinton Bohanna

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (97) and teammates run onto the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images | Casey Gower-Imagn Images

Could There Be a Third NT?

New Jaguars defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna is listed at 6-foot-4 and 355 pounds. In short, he is a big, big man. It is clear where he would slot in for the Jaguars when it comes to the depth chart, and that would be behind the likes of DaVon Hamilton and Albert Regis at the nose tackle position. That alone means he has a challenge in front of him to make the roster, even with his unique size.

The Jaguars kept five defensive linemen last season, but carried only two true nose tackles in Hamilton and former defensive tackle Austin Johnson. The Jaguars' current defensive tackle room looks set for Week 1 unless Bohanna shows enough to force the Jaguars' hand and carry more than two nose tackles.