What is Really at Stake for Jaguars vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There has been zero downplaying the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 11 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Jaguars are set to face off with a Chargers team that is also jockeying for a spot in the AFC playoff race. The Chargers have more momentum than the Jaguars after winning four of their last five, entering the week as the AFC's No. 5 team compared to the Jaguars' No. 7 slot.
The Raised Stakes
The stakes for this game are clear. Lose, and your team takes a hit in a fierce AFC race. Win, and you are still in the thick of the playoff picture as the second-half of the season really starts to progress and take shape.
According to Aaron Schatz, this Sunday's game between the Jaguars and Chargers is the most important game so far this season in terms of impacting playoff odds. The Jaguars have a 38% swing on the game depending on win or loss, with a loss especially dampening their playoff hopes.
Of course, the 2023 season showed us that the probabilities are just that. They paint a solid picture for the Jaguars' path forward, but the odds an always be defied. The Jaguars through 11 games in 2023 had overwhelming odds to make the post season, but they lost five of their last six games and missed the playoffs completely.
Still, the Jaguars need to find some positive momentum this week. The loss in Houston in Week 10 not only prevented a winning streak from forming, but the 19-point blown lead in the fourth quarter was the worst in the entire history of the franchise.
“Yeah, it's definitely a test. I mean, every week is a test of your team and your locker room and your culture. I mean, in this league it's win or lose. It's always a challenge. It's hard to win. As you can see, it's a week-to-week league and you’ve got to bring your best and you’ve got to finish these games," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week.
"I think it's a learning lesson for our team. I mean we've played fairly well in one-score games this year. If you look at, especially compared to last year, that was something that we struggled with and made that improvement. And obviously we didn't get it done last week, we didn't finish the game well and we own that, and we have to move on and go try to beat a really good Chargers team this week. So that's the thing about the NFL is it doesn't let up. You can't stay in the rear-view mirror thinking about the last one because this one is just as important."
