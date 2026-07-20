Jaguars Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who is Fighting for Their Job?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have all the expectations possible for success in 2026. But for them to reach that success, they will need to first set the tone in training camp next week.

The Jaguars are set to hold the first training camp practice of 2026 next Wednesday, the first step of many toward the Jaguars' goals of another AFC South title and an extended playoff run come January.

So, what is the current state of the Jaguars' roster and depth chart as they prepare for camp? We break down each position's starters, and who has to fight for their spot on the 53-man roster.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter Trevor Lawrence No. 2 Nick Mullens No. 3 Carter Bradley; Joey Aguilar

There are no controversies at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot. Trevor Lawrence seems poised to have one of the best seasons of his career and Nick Mullens is not really getting pushed for the backup role behind him. That means Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar will duke it out for the No. 3 role, which will mean being on the practice squad during the season. Bradley has experience with the scheme after joining the team last year, and that could give him an edge here.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs upfield during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter Bhayshul Tuten No. 2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. No. 3 LeQuint Allen No. 4 J'Mari Taylor; DeeJay Dallas; Ameer Abdullah

I am going with Bhayshul Tuten as the "starter" here since he had a full offseason as the No. 1 running back with Chris Rodriguez Jr. injured. That could certainly change over the course of training camp, and it is one of the biggest battles on the entire roster to watch. LeQuint Allen could see more chances to make an impact compared to his rookie season, while the likely practice squad spot has a nice three-way battle with two veterans and an exciting undrafted free agent in J'Mari Taylor.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

X Brian Thomas; Josh Cameron Z Jakobi Meyers; CJ Williams Slot Parker Washington; Travis Hunter

The Jaguars' wide receiver unit has the chance to be one of the best in the NFL, and all jobs seem relatively safe when it comes to 53-man roster projections. With that said, it does not feel like there will be a ton of reps on hand for rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. The duo each made big plays over the course of the offseason program, and training camp could be the deciding factor on who actually contributes to the offense in 2026.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) drills during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter Brenton Strange No. 2 Nate Boerkircher No. 3 Tanner Koziol No. 4 Quintin Morris; Hunter Long

The Jaguars have three secured roster spots at tight end between Brenton Strange and rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, which means on e battle to watch moving forward is the one between veteran tight ends Quintin Morris and Hunter Long. Long managed to stick on the roster after they released Johnny Mundt, but the additions of the rookie tight ends means that he will have to fend off Morris to have a chance to be on the 53-man roster

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LT Cole Van Lanen; Walker Little LG Ezra Cleveland; Emmanuel Pregnon C Robert Hainsey; Jonah Monheim RG Patrick Mekari; Wyatt Milum RT Anton Harrison; Chuma Edoga

There is not much drama along the offensive line, but that is only in the event that veteran right guard Patrick Mekari is able to fend off Wyatt Milum at right guard. Mekari will be the expected starter entering training camp, but Milum has the talent to push him for a starting role on the offensive line. Walker Little could end up starting in Week 1 depending on the state of the Cole Van Lanen situation, while Chuma Edoga may have to battle for a spot on the roster after the addition of Emmanuel Pregnon in the third-round in April's draft. This is a unit that could look much different in a year or so.

DE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker No. 2 Danny Striggow; B.J. Green No. 3 Wesley Williams; Zach Durfee

The battle for the backup defensive end spots could be one of the most important battles in all of training camp. Danny Striggow and B.J. Green should be considered the leaders considering the experience they were able to get under their belts as rookies last year, but the Jaguars spent multiple draft picks on defensive ends for a reason. The Jaguars preach letting the best man win the job, so watch out for rookie pass-rushers Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee if they turn it on during camp.

DT

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton No. 2 Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis No. 3 Matt Dickerson

The Jaguars' defensive tackle position has been talked about for the bulk of the last two offseasons; at one time, Mason Graham was even considered to be the favorite t be the No. 5 pick. Things have changed since then, and the Jaguars did make two potentially impactful additions to the room this offseason with Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis. As backups.,each will have to prove themselves in camp to earn snaps come Week 1.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and linebacker Parker Hughes (53) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MLB Foyesade Oluokun; Jack Kiser WLB Ventrell Miller; Branson Combs; Parker Hughes SLB Dennis Gardeck; Jalen McLeod and/or Yasir Abdullah

Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs look set to battle for the starting spot vacated by Devin Lloyd's departure, and that is only the start of the battles for jobs at the linebacker spots. What about Jack Kiser in his second season? Can Parker Hughes find a way onto the 53-man roster? And who will win the battle for the backup strong side linebacker position behind Dennis Gardeck? Simply put, there are a lot of jobs to be won for the Jaguars up and down the linebacker depth chart, and it is almost time to start winning them.

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown Slots Jourdan Lewis; Jarrian Jones Backups Jabbar Muhammad; Christian Braswell

The Jaguars might have one of the most talented cornerback rooms in recent franchise memory with their 2026 group. All of the top four names were on the team last year, but that was with Travis Hunter in a limited defensive role. The biggest battle is set to be at the backup spot behind the four top cornerbacks, with Jabbar Muhammad making a massive surge over the course of the offseason program. Christian Braswell has made the team the last few seasons, but he will have the biggest battle on his hands yet with Muhammad.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) and safety Antonio Johnson (6) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters Eric Murray/Antonio Johnson No. 3 Caleb Ransaw No. 4/No. 5 Rayuan Lane/Jalen Huskey

This feels like a relative open-and-shut position group entering training camp. Eric Murray is once again set to play an important leadership role, while Antonio Johnson has all the signs of a big contract year performance incoming. The biggest battle here could be between Rayuan Lane, a 2025 draft pick, and rookie third-rounder Jalen Huskey. Both are safe bets to make the roster, but it is unlikely that more than one of them will be able to get serious snaps on defense in 2026 as long as everyone remains healthy.