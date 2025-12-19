Who the Jaguars Should Root For in Week 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll entering Week 16.

The Jaguars are 10-4, on a five-game winning streak, and look bound for the playoffs one way or another. But the Jaguars are still playing for plenty over the next three weeks, with the AFC South title and playoff seeding all at stake. For the best possible outcomes, here is this week's Jaguars rooting guide.

Jaguars Rooting Guide

Bills vs. Browns

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At this point, there are only a handful of AFC teams whose results matter to the Jaguars. Also at this point, most of the reasons it matters to the Jaguars has to do with seeding in the AFC. Like the Jaguars, the Bills are 10-4 and are in the gray area between being a wild card team and a division winner.

If they and the Jaguars have the same fate, the Jaguars should be hoping for a Bills or loss or two to help get the Jaguars a higher seed. The Browns, of course, are awful, but there is a clear result the Jaguars should hope for.

VERDICT: Browns

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The same logic that applies to the Bills also applies to the 10-4 Chargers. The Chargers fell to the Jaguars earlier this season, which helps if they have the same record, but if the Jaguars need an edge, than they need to root for more Chargers losses. This is a game the Cowboys could win, of course.

VERDICT: Cowboys

Ravens vs. Patriots

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars want to fight for the AFC's No. 1 seed, this week is critical. The Green Bay Packers failed to help the Jaguars last week, but the Jaguars can take a step forward and inch closer with a win over the Broncos on Sunday. If the New England Patriots also lose, the Jaguars' record will be tied with them and the Jaguars will jump to the No. 2 seed.

VERDICT: Ravens

49ers vs. Colts

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. A Jaguars win and a Colts loss on Sunday and the Jaguars are in the playoffs, and one game closer to securing the AFC South title. The Colts' season is on life support, and the 49ers could help send the Jaguars to the dance.

VERDICT: 49ers

Raiders vs. Texans

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

There isn't much to say about this one. A Texans loss helps the Jaguars in the AFC South race, but the Raiders are absolutely woeful and will likely lose by at least 20 points. A miracle in Houston would obviously be preferred, but alas.

VERDICT: Raiders

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.