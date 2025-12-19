Who the Jaguars Should Root For in Week 16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll entering Week 16.
The Jaguars are 10-4, on a five-game winning streak, and look bound for the playoffs one way or another. But the Jaguars are still playing for plenty over the next three weeks, with the AFC South title and playoff seeding all at stake. For the best possible outcomes, here is this week's Jaguars rooting guide.
Jaguars Rooting Guide
Bills vs. Browns
At this point, there are only a handful of AFC teams whose results matter to the Jaguars. Also at this point, most of the reasons it matters to the Jaguars has to do with seeding in the AFC. Like the Jaguars, the Bills are 10-4 and are in the gray area between being a wild card team and a division winner.
If they and the Jaguars have the same fate, the Jaguars should be hoping for a Bills or loss or two to help get the Jaguars a higher seed. The Browns, of course, are awful, but there is a clear result the Jaguars should hope for.
VERDICT: Browns
Chargers vs. Cowboys
The same logic that applies to the Bills also applies to the 10-4 Chargers. The Chargers fell to the Jaguars earlier this season, which helps if they have the same record, but if the Jaguars need an edge, than they need to root for more Chargers losses. This is a game the Cowboys could win, of course.
VERDICT: Cowboys
Ravens vs. Patriots
If the Jaguars want to fight for the AFC's No. 1 seed, this week is critical. The Green Bay Packers failed to help the Jaguars last week, but the Jaguars can take a step forward and inch closer with a win over the Broncos on Sunday. If the New England Patriots also lose, the Jaguars' record will be tied with them and the Jaguars will jump to the No. 2 seed.
VERDICT: Ravens
49ers vs. Colts
This one is obvious. A Jaguars win and a Colts loss on Sunday and the Jaguars are in the playoffs, and one game closer to securing the AFC South title. The Colts' season is on life support, and the 49ers could help send the Jaguars to the dance.
VERDICT: 49ers
Raiders vs. Texans
There isn't much to say about this one. A Texans loss helps the Jaguars in the AFC South race, but the Raiders are absolutely woeful and will likely lose by at least 20 points. A miracle in Houston would obviously be preferred, but alas.
VERDICT: Raiders
