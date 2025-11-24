Why Nobody Should Want to Play These Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team nobody should want to play.
Sure, two of their three wins since the bye week have come in overtime against teams with losing records. Sure, they are as young and inexperienced as any other AFC team making a push for the playoffs. But in the NFL, results are typically the only thing that matters, and these Jaguars have found a way to get them.
That is what the Jaguars showed in their overtime 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. A lot of teams can turn the ball over four times. None wins the game without forcing a turnover of their own, but that is exactly what this resilient Jaguars team did on Sunday.
And that is why nobody in the AFC should want to play them.
Jaguars Playoff Push
The Jaguars are 7-4 through 12 weeks, putting them in perfect position to make a playoff run. As it stands today, they are one of the conference's three wild card teams. They should have even bigger aspirations, though, considering they are one game out of the AFC South lead and still play the first-place Indianapolis Colts two more times over the next six weeks.
Some of those wins have been ones they eeked out. But other have included wins over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs -- five teams firmly in the playoff race. The only teams the Jaguars have defeated with losing records have actually been their most narrow wins.
But perhaps most importantly is how the Jaguars have gotten to seven wins. They have not been gifted fluky wins like the 2022 Giants or early 2024 Saints. They have had their backs pushed against the wall in all but really two of their wins, and have come out on the other side swinging. Outside of their 19-point collapse against the Texans, the Jaguars have been a revelation in one-score games compared to past Jaguars teams.
“We’re not going to apologize for winning around here. That’s not anything we’re going to do being 3-0 on the west coast. It was one of those games that you felt like we had explosive runs then we had two-yard runs. Then we had big passes and then we had picks," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday.
"It was just one of those games where you felt like every time you kind of get momentum going, opposite maybe minus the first drive. Whether it was getting off schedule, they were doing some things on the third downs that was giving us some problems early on from a protection scheme standpoint that we needed to clean up, and we did clean that up. You always feel multiple emotions after a game but winning is what matters.”
Liam Coen isn't sorry, and he shouldn't be. The Jaguars are winning despite their own mistakes, and nobody should want to line up with them a month from now.
