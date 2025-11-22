Why People Still Don't Know What to Make of the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' mistakes throughout the 2025 NFL season are coming back to haunt them. In Week 10, they wasted an opportunity to put the Houston Texans to bed, allowing backup quarterback Davis Mills to mount an incredible 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter to steal the win, 36-29.
Taking that kind of loss in a vacuum is tough enough. Knowing that the Jaguars allowed a divisional rival to stay alive in the playoff race and close the gap with them is much worse. Houston is now just a half-game back of Jacksonville after downing the Buffalo Bills in Week 12's Thursday Night Football feature, 23-19.
The Jaguars will have to take care of business on the road against the Arizona Cardinals to keep the Texans off their tail. They won't be able to rely on the head-to-head tiebreaker after their Week 10 loss to Houston, so they'll want to ensure that they finish the season with more wins overall. This makes the coming matchup with the Cardinals all the more important.
Jaguars can't get too comfortable
If anything, the Jacksonville Jaguars have looked increasingly better as the 2025 NFL season has worn on. Their wins over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans in the early year have looked more impressive as those teams continue to build their own resumes. Their losses against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Davis Mills don't look so bad, as they've been dominating the rest of the league as of late.
However, the Jaguars still have to find consistency this season. The separation between their loftiest highs and their deepest lows this year isn't indicative of a trustworthy playoff contender, even if a lot of it has depended on the matchup.
Jacksonville has to prove that it can take care of business against bad teams and compete with all of the top contenders in the league. NFL.com's panel of editors expects the Jaguars to start a win streak this week, with four out of five members picking them over the Arizona Cardinals. Brooke Cersosimo is predicting a three-point victory for Jacksonville:
"This Jaguars season is giving me serious whiplash. The last three games have seen them win in OT over the Raiders, lose to the Texans after blowing a 19-point fourth-quarter lead and trounce a good Chargers team.
If we're looking at Liam Coen's offense since the Week 8 bye, it's taken steps in the right direction. It's averaging 31.3 points per game, fourth-most in that span, and has improved in the red zone, on third down and in the run game. That unit now faces a vulnerable Cardinals team that has surrendered 40-plus points in back-to-back games."
"Arizona's middle-of-the-pack offense will be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendectomy) for the second straight game and running back Emari Demercado, though RB Trey Benson could return for his first action since late September.
In the end, these are two teams trying to find consistency in all three phases. I believe the Jags will be slightly more consistent, based on how they've played statistically since the bye. That said, things could go sideways if Trevor Lawrence's erratic decision-making rears its ugly head."
