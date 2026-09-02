Why the Jaguars Are Suddenly Clearing Cap Space Ahead of Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the busy week.

Even outside of the frenzy that is shaping the 53-man roster and practice squad, the Jaguars have been busier than most. The Jaguars traded for backup quarterback Quinn Ewers and traded tight end Hunter Long to the Arizona Cardinals, while also making other moves to free up cap space such as restructuring the contracts for defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

The Jaguars created $4.56 million in cap room with simple restructure of Josh Hines-Allens contracthttps://t.co/GbbnlIOKhV — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 31, 2026

Per source, in addition to DE Josh Hines-Allen, #Jaguars have re-structured DE Travon Walker to create cap space. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 1, 2026

So, why have the Jaguars suddenly freed up cap space ahead of Week 1? Jaguars general manager James Gladstone explained on Tuesday, and it dates back to last season.

Freeing Up Space

Asked about the moves to create cap flexibility, Gladstone pointed out that isn't for a specific reason ... today. The Jaguars are not moving in secret to land another big trade and find a blue-chip talent behind the scenes. Instead, they want to give themselves the flexibility to make moves throughout the season as needed.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that's a move to make so that we're not forced to do anything should we pursue an avenue. We want to make sure we have the flexibility we need to keep things on the table as the season progresses," Gladstone said on Tuesday.

"In the same breath, we're always going to do our part to consider all options, and through that lens not all those are going to come to the table or to the public's understanding. I think the understanding that we are always going to turn over every stone is certainly going to be the case."

In short, the Jaguars are not freeing up space because anything is demanding they do so now. Instead, they want to make sure they can remain agile and fluid throughout the course of the regular season to afford themselves chances to upgrade the roster.

We saw this happen on multiple occasions last year, namely with two trades. One such trade, sending Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome and a higher draft pick, didn't work out on the field, though it did help the Jaguars land some draft capital in the form of a compensatory draft pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talk on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other trade worked out significantly better for the Jaguars. Around the time of the trade deadline, the Jaguars sent the Las Vegas Raiders two Day 3 picks for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers started in seven of nine games with the Jaguars last year, recording 42 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns and helping elevate the Jaguars' entire pass game until his eventual contract extension secured him in Jacksonville for years to come.

Jacksonville was able to make such a move last year, adding Meyers and his deal to the books in the middle of a season, because of the same flexibility that they are building now. That is not to say the Jaguars are looking to make a Meyers-level move now, or that they have even identified one. But they want the ability to pull the trigger if the chance ever happens to come along.

That is why the Jaguars load up on Day 3 picks, and why they are clearing up space the way they are now. The Jaguars might not have a move directly on the horizon, but if a move ever presents itself, they want to be in the position to make it.