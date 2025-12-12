Jaguars Get Best Injury Report of Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Things just seem to be going the Jacksonville Jaguars' way.

I know. Right now, you are cursing me for jinxing them while also preparing for the other shoe to drop. But the Jaguars have been on a roll, seem to have made a dynamic hire in Liam Coen , and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been spectacular in recent weeks.

To make things even better for the Jaguars, they are now seemingly getting healthy at last. The Jaguars have dealt with injuries all season long but especially since the bye week, but things seem to be turning a corner in that regard now, too.

The Jaguars' latest injury report seems to be the best the Jaguars have gotten all season long, with there being good news on several fronts.

Jaguars Injury Report

The Jaguars only had two players listed on Friday's status report with an injury designation -- a far cry from recent weeks where countless players have been questionable or worse. This week, the only players on the status report who are questionable are offensive tackle Walker Little (concussion) and wide receiver Parker Washington (hip).

Little and Washington were each injured in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans and missed last week as a result. Little has since cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in practices on Thursday and Friday. Washington was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday, which means he is likely to return next week if not this Sunday.

The Jaguars had perfect attendance at practice this week, with there not being a single player on the active roster who was not at least a partial participant in practice this week. Considering how much time the Jaguars have seen key players miss all season long, it is a good sign to see a full practice field this week.

“It’s great. It’s great to get as much of your full team out there as we can have. Makes mamba a little bit more exciting as well just because you’re able to get more guys reps, get the tempo of practice going a little bit, so it’s great to have a little bit more of a fuller unit, I guess you could say," Coen said on Friday.

"It’s continuously creating competition within our own building each week against your opponent, but we’ve got to compete for a jersey and helmet on Sundays and that’s what you’re ultimately looking for in your team.”

