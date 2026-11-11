Jaguars Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline: Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Alter Big Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, it has been quite the week, hasn't it?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the story of this year's trade deadline , making three trades on Monday and making the biggest trade of the entire deadline by trading a first- and future second-round pick for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Jaguars, as they have often been under James Gladstone, Liam Coen, and Tony Boselli, were bold, aggressive, and willing to fight against conventional wisdom as they made moves that could cement their case as the AFC's best team in 2026 and beyond.

“Yeah, I think the idea that this is an all-in move isn't necessarily how I characterize it. I characterize it as getting better as a football team and prioritizing getting better as a football team," Gladstone said Tuesday. "I look forward to seeing it all come to life and being a part of bringing it to life here this week and beyond. But really that’s the intent behind any decision that we make is what's in the best interest of this team in particular and the organization as a whole moving forward.”

So, who benefited the most from the Jaguars' flurry of trade deadline moves? And who had their futures, or presents, impacted in the other direction? We break it all down below.

Winners

Anthony Campanile

There can not be a happier man in Duval than Anthony Campanile, especially considering the next two months could solidify his case as one of the NFL's top head coach candidates moving into the 2026 hiring process. After Campanile lost two key veterans in one game 10 days ago, the Jaguars have now upgraded nose tackle and safety with legit blue-chip talents who fit the scheme like a glove. He has to be over the moon.

Bates is a perfect fit for what Campanile likes to do, and his ball skills and range should give the Jaguars the ability to continue to be versatile on the back end. Add in his elite tackling ability, and he could be the defense's best player soon. Davis, meanwhile, is one of the few players in the NFL who could do for the Jaguars what Hamilton has done for the last two seasons. Campanile already had a good defense. Now, he should be well on his way to leading a great unit. The Davis and Bates additions are genuine game-changers, and Campanile could very well be leading the AFC's best defense as a result.

James Gladstone

In a league where more and more general managers are risk averse because they want to hold onto job security, it is refreshing to see a general manager who is willing to push in his chips. But what I liked the most about what James Gladstone did on Monday was the flexibility he gave the Jaguars beyond just 2026. Many moves made at the trade deadline are short-sighted, but Gladstone's are clearly about the future.

The Jaguars were able to add big pieces like Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis despite having limited cap space because that is how Gladstone made the deals. He paid a big price for Bates, but the Falcons ate most of his 2026 money, and the Jaguars can still easily re-sign him. They basically bought the rights to negotiate with him early for two picks. As for Davis, his cap hits over the next few years are insignificant, and the Eagles are still paying him a pretty penny. Gladstone again bought cap flexibility and talent by leveraging draft picks, which is smarter than just dealing picks for the sake of adding talent.

Dennis Gardeck

The Jaguars did not add to their edge group at all during the trade deadline, which bodes well for situational pass-rusher Dennis Gardeck and the rest of the Jaguars' pass-rush depth. Gardeck often serves as the team's No. 3 edge rusher behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but there was a real chance he would lose snaps if the Jaguars added anyone at the defensive end spot. Ultimately, that didn't happen.

This is not to say the Jaguars didn't try. According to SI's Albert Breer, the Jaguars had an offer on the tape for pass-rusher Will McDonald. But no deal was made, and the Jaguars are set to continue to use Gardeck as a key piece of their pass-rush plan across from Hines-Allen and Walker as the season goes on.

Ruke Orhorhoro

The Jaguars have had a need for an interior pass-rusher for some time, and the Jaguars added Ruke Orhorhoro in a trade this offseason with hopes of him helping there. He has been solid, posting multiple pressures more often than not, and he has the second-highest pressure rate among all Jaguars defensive linemen. But had the Jaguars added a player like Christian Barmore or Moro Ojomo, it would have been hard to see a scenario where Orhorhoro would have seen the field very often.

While the Jaguars added two defensive tackles, both players are nose tackles. Neither is an athletic three technique like Orhorhoro and Arik Armstead are, and it is clear the Jaguars will still need that duo to provide some pass-rush from the interior spots. Davis and Godchaux are massive additions, but neither should take many pass-rush reps away from Orhorhoro.

Losers

Davon Hamilton & Eric Murray

If there are two players whose long-term futures were changed during the trade deadline, it was Eric Murray and Davon Hamilton. Each player already had some questions about their roster spot when it came to 2027, and the Jaguars now have blue-chip players at the safety and nose tackle spots who are ready to take over in 2026 and beyond. There was no gurantee Murray or Hamilton would return as starters, or even return to the roster, before these moves. Now, it is harder to see a scenario where each replicates their roles in 2027.

Hamilton, who is in a contract year, could still sign a deal with the Jaguars before he hits free agency. But the chances of him earning big money to be the Jaguars' nose tackle of the future have likely hit near-zero considering Davis is younger and already under contract for years to come. As for Murray, the Jaguars could easily slot Bates into his spot with a new deal. For that to happen, though, Murray would likely have to be one of several players who gets released for cap space purposes.

Jalen Huskey & Albert Regis

The two players who lost the most playing time, or lost a path to future playing time, after Monday's moves were both rookies. Third-round picks Jalen Huskey and Albert Regis have not seen a ton of playing time on defense this year, though Huskey has gotten some snaps in the last two blowouts and Regis cracked the nose tackle rotation in Week 9 after Davon Hamilton's injury. That likely all changes now, though, starting with Week 10.

Huskey was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars at the start of the year when they had a healthy safety room, and he was clearly behind Rayuan Lane and Kaevon Merriweather in the pecking order as the season has gone on. Expect for him to be a healthy scratch once again with Bates added to the starting lineup and Lane and Merriweather pushed down a spot. Same goes for Regis, especially after the Jaguars added not one, but two defensive tackles. The Jaguars could use both players a year from now, but they will likely sit and watch the rest of the season.

Teams Who Wanted Brian Thomas Jr.

The trade deadline came and went and, for the second year in a row, there was no Brian Thomas Jr. trade. This is not to say Thomas' long-term future with the team isn't still murky in terms of 2027 and beyond, but for the rest of this season and the subsequent playoff run, the Jaguars are keeping Thomas on their roster. This was the expected outcome considering where the Jaguars are as a team and where they want to go, even with Thomas' role decreasing over the course of the season.

“We have a ton of value when it comes to BTJ. His role and what I imagine his contribution will be down the stretch here is going to be notable," Gladstone said Tuesday. "He's such a good person to work with, such a good teammate, and so I expect a lot of good that comes in what lies in front, knowing that at this point in time, our wide receiver room in particular has got such a range of skill sets at its disposal and those that complement each other really well.

The fact we saw the San Francisco 49ers give up picks for 2026 Keenan Allen says it all about this year's receiver market. Thomas was the crown jewel, but the Jaguars rightfully were not going to give him up for just anything. Receiver-needy teams should circle back in March, and they should realize the Jaguars aren't going to just give Thomas away for free.